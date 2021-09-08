Freeman gets good early position with 2-0 start

Maybe most other folks didn’t know what Douglas Freeman had, but coach George Bland did.

Take senior receiver Jahrell Horne. He played as a sophomore but didn’t play last spring. Last week, he had five catches for 200 yards and four touchdowns and added an interception in the Mavericks’ 37-9 victory over James River.

Senior quarterback Owen Fallen was a backup in the spring. He was 12 of 23 passing for 284 yards, with five TDs and one interception as Freeman improved to 2-0 and put itself in good early position in Region 5C.

Horne started as a defensive back as a sophomore and had three interceptions. The 6-foot 180-pounder provides speed and playmaking ability.

“He would have had more catches, but he would take 5-yard passes and run them 80 yards,” Bland said. “We didn’t have a chance to throw the ball more. He just kept scoring when he got it.

“While it’s a pretty incredible night, it’s not a surprise to us.”

Bland said they knew Fallen “had some good arm talent and we were excited to see him put it to work.”

Freeman returned only three offensive starters, but Bland thought his team had plenty of pieces.