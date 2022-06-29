 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freeman’s Bridget Wilson is Class 5 player of the year in girls lacrosse

Douglas Freeman’s Bridget Wilson capped a dominant season by being named the VHSL’s Class 5 girls lacrosse player of the year.

The junior midfielder scored 71 goals and had 24 assists in 16 games. Wilson, who has committed to James Madison, had 36 ground balls, 107 draw controls and caused 23 turnovers.

In 29 career games, she has 113 goals, 45 assists, 162 draws and 58 ground balls. She has caused 35 turnovers.

Freeman’s Christina D’Angelo was named Class 5 coach of the year after guiding Freeman to its second consecutive state title.

