Freeman sprints past Freedom in Class 5 boys lacrosse semifinal, for 18-6 win

You know you’re in for a high-octane game when a goal off the opening faceoff counts as a slow start.

But Douglas Freeman coach John Neal knew what he could expect from his team. While Charlie Martin’s early score tipped the game in favor of the Mavericks right from the beginning, their dominance only built throughout the game until a near-shutout second half earned them a final score of 18-6 over visiting Freedom in the Class 5 state semifinals Tuesday.

“Took us a little while to get going, but we knew they were a great opponent, and it’s playoff time,” Neal said. “We had some guys step up after halftime and made some adjustments, and we really just got after it.”

Douglas Freeman claimed its spot in the tournament with its win over Midlothian in the Class 5, Region B final last Thursday. Freedom, located in Chantilly, was the Class 5, Region C runner-up.

On Tuesday, while the Mavericks (11-1) collected their first three tallies uninterrupted, Freedom’s Alec Maggio found his way through the Maverick defense to put up two goals of his own in the first quarter.

Neal’s team held on to a 7-5 lead at halftime but saw room for improvement in the defensive end of the field. By the time the group returned to the field, it was locked in.