Freeman sprints past Freedom in Class 5 boys lacrosse semifinal, for 18-6 win

You know you’re in for a high-octane game when a goal off the opening faceoff counts as a slow start.
But Douglas Freeman coach John Neal knew what he could expect from his team. While Charlie Martin’s early score tipped the game in favor of the Mavericks right from the beginning, their dominance only built throughout the game until a near-shutout second half earned them a final score of 18-6 over visiting Freedom in the Class 5 state semifinals Tuesday.
“Took us a little while to get going, but we knew they were a great opponent, and it’s playoff time,” Neal said. “We had some guys step up after halftime and made some adjustments, and we really just got after it.”
Douglas Freeman claimed its spot in the tournament with its win over Midlothian in the Class 5, Region B final last Thursday. Freedom, located in Chantilly, was the Class 5, Region C runner-up.
On Tuesday, while the Mavericks (11-1) collected their first three tallies uninterrupted, Freedom’s Alec Maggio found his way through the Maverick defense to put up two goals of his own in the first quarter.
Neal’s team held on to a 7-5 lead at halftime but saw room for improvement in the defensive end of the field. By the time the group returned to the field, it was locked in.
“We had some trouble in transition with the defense, but we fixed that early and got more disciplined down there,” Neal said. “Obviously, five goals in the first half, one goal in the second half, so we really tightened things down.”
With the defense choking out Freedom’s opportunities, the Douglas Freeman offense went on a rampage.
The team scored six unanswered goals in the third quarter. Junior attack Matthew McCabe had his hand in five of those scores, capped with a goal of his own, assisted by fellow attack Dell Vidunas after stripping Freedom of the ball in its own zone.
McCabe (three goals, six assists) and Vidunas (six goals, four assists) combined frequently to lead the charge for the Mavericks.
And Freedom’s frustrations began to show in its play when McCabe drew two simultaneous penalties to start the fourth quarter.
“All year, we’ve been just dominating teams in the third quarter, and once I think the third goal came we knew they were starting to lose their heads,” McCabe said.
Built on a core that’s been playing together since middle school, Neal said the Mavericks’ depth kept their momentum going. If Vidunas and McCabe were covered, Travis Moore and Gavin Jones could also put tremendous pressure on the opposing defense.
Martin and Nate Elkin’s dominance in the faceoff circle also gave them an edge; the two only lost six faceoffs against Freeman. Long-stick midfielder Aidan Wilson also gave them tremendous speed in the middle of the field.
While Freedom’s Tyler Kim’s second goal of the night broke Freeman goaltender Seth Holtz’s shutout second half late in the fourth, it was too late for the visitors to recover.
Douglas Freeman will travel to face Riverside outside of D.C. on Saturday. Riverside topped Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 20-3 in its semifinal game.
“We’re excited this is our first state title game, so we are thrilled,” Neal said. “It’s a great group of boys, and we’re going to have a real tough road ahead of us.”
Douglas Freeman — 4 3 6 5 18
Freedom — 3 2 0 1 6
Goals: DSF — Vidunas 6, Jones 4, McCabe 3, Moore 2, Bott, Rader, Martin; FSR — Kim 2, Maggio 2, Carter, Donovan
Assists: DSF — McCabe 6, Vidunas 4; FSR — Carter
Saves: DSF — Holtz 5; FSR — Kruk 8