Freshman back Dashawn Green carrying load for No. 9 Patrick Henry

The Patriots have totaled 789 yards on the ground through three games. Wakefield praised his offensive line for opening lanes for Green, Allen, Mines and Co. Junior left guard Maddox Radcliffe and senior right tackle Tyler Godbolt have been the anchors in the trenches, Wakefield said.

Allen is currently dealing with a sprained ankle, but Wakefield said it's not a long-term concern. Sophomore Grayson Johnson, primarily a linebacker, started at quarterback in PH's Week 3, 34-0 win over Deep Run (0-3).

"We talk a lot about next man up mentality, he did a really good job of stepping in there," Wakefield said of Johnson, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 187 yards and added five carries for 25 yards.

Junior receiver Gracyn Ross provides big-play ability opposite Mines. And senior inside linebacker Daniel Flores has been a key tackler on the defensive side of the ball, Wakefield pointed to those two when asked about key contributors outside his top recruits.

Patrick Henry plays at Atlee (3-1) Friday.

"They're going to be really tough," Wakefield said of the Raiders, who sport their own bruising ground game led by quarterback Caleb Warren. "Coach [Matt] Gray does a really good job with that program. We have our hands full, we know it's a rivalry game and when it comes to rivalries, all bets are off, it doesn't really matter the records, both teams are gonna come out and give their best come Friday night."