Freshman back Dayshawn Green carrying load for No. 9 Patrick Henry

No. 9 Patrick Henry (2-1) has plenty of veteran leadership in senior quarterback Jordan Allen, tight end Christian Berry, receiver Jayden Mines and linebacker Camden Byrd. But in the early goings this season, it's been freshman running back Dayshawn Green carrying the load for the Patriots' formidable ground game.
In three games, Green has carried 59 times for 375 yards. He had three touchdowns in the Patriots Week 2 overtime loss to No. 6 Hermitage. PH coach Ken Wakefield said Green, who worked with the junior varsity as an eighth grader, displayed the work ethic required to contribute at the varsity level right out of the gate.
"He was a kid that worked extremely hard in the offseason to get himself ready. We knew we could count on him, he's an explosive athlete," Wakefield said.
"He's pretty dynamic, and he's going to develop a lot physically over the next couple years. The kid can run inside, he can run outside."
Wakefield added that Green, at 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, does a great job of rolling out of contact to avoid big shots. A shifty runner with an array of jukes and spin moves, "it's really tough to square him up," Wakefield said.
"I don't care if you're a freshman, if you're ready, you're ready," Wakefield said.
The Patriots have totaled 789 yards on the ground through three games. Wakefield praised his offensive line for opening lanes for Green, Allen, Mines and Co. Junior left guard Maddox Radcliffe and senior right tackle Tyler Godbolt have been the anchors in the trenches, Wakefield said.
Allen is currently dealing with a sprained ankle, but Wakefield said it's not a long-term concern. Sophomore Grayson Johnson, primarily a linebacker, started at quarterback in PH's Week 3, 34-0 win over Deep Run (0-3).
"We talk a lot about next man up mentality, he did a really good job of stepping in there," Wakefield said of Johnson, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 187 yards and added five carries for 25 yards.
Junior receiver Gracyn Ross provides big-play ability opposite Mines. And senior inside linebacker Daniel Flores has been a key tackler on the defensive side of the ball, Wakefield pointed to those two when asked about key contributors outside his top recruits.
Patrick Henry plays at Atlee (3-1) Friday.
"They're going to be really tough," Wakefield said of the Raiders, who sport their own bruising ground game led by quarterback Caleb Warren. "Coach [Matt] Gray does a really good job with that program. We have our hands full, we know it's a rivalry game and when it comes to rivalries, all bets are off, it doesn't really matter the records, both teams are gonna come out and give their best come Friday night."
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim