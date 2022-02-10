Freshman Lilly Ver Beek already setting records for James River track program

It took two jumps for Lilly Ver Beek to insert her name into the record books at James River.

Ver Beek, a freshman, leaped to a mark of 37 feet, 1½ inches in the triple jump in a meet at St. Christopher’s on Jan. 6. It set the school record at James River, and it’s the best triple jump by a freshman girl in the U.S. this indoor track and field season. The previous school record (36-0.5) was set in 2011 by Laura Holmes.

Ver Beek grew up as a gymnast and made waves in track and field as a middle schooler. She led her Robious Middle School team to a county championship as an eighth grader, showing off the potential in the triple jump and other events that coach Cornell Core was excited to see at James River.

“Right away I could tell she was going to be great,” said Core, who knew about Ver Beek from coaching one of her brothers in the past. “Super sweet, very quiet, but you could just tell there’s something about her: She’s a competitor.”

Her high school triple jump debut came at the massive VA Showcase in Virginia Beach in mid-January. She jumped 35-11.5 in the open portion of the event, coming just one inch from beating that school record mark in her first attempt.

“That competitive spirit, especially for a freshman … and be able to block out all of the chaos and not be consumed with nerves,” Core said. “You’re going to have nerves, but to be able to focus in and compete, and listen to what we’ve set out to do and do it with no pressure. And when you do that, you get good results.”

Ver Beek spearheads a young, developing Rapids team that Core estimates is about “90%” underclassmen, many of whom are just getting into the sport after the disruptions from the pandemic. Sophomore Quinn Parrish set the school record in the boys 1,600 meters with a time of 4:22.38 at the VA Showcase. Junior Lily Grace Hester topped the girls 3,200-meter record with a time of 11:14.28 at the same meet, while senior Caroline Morley set new James River benchmarks in the mile, two mile and 1,500 meters.

Ver Beek will lead the Rapids into the Class 6, Region A indoor meet, which begins Friday in Hampton. Given what he’s seen so far, he expects Ver Beek to continue to make history at James River.