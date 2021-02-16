Friends, foes await Cosby's Isabel Tillett in state semifinals

“I have always been a pass-first player,” Tillett said. “I can read Alexis like the back of my hand. We are very in sync. I know when to throw it over the top and give it to her or not give it to her. … She kills it on the inside.

“I look for my shot. I have a pretty good percentage. I’ve been working on my 3-point shot, but I love the assist more than the make.”

Tillett also may be creating a new stat: kicked balls.

“It started happening this year,” she said. “People just throw it at my feet, I feel like. … I think I have at least three of those a game.”

Tillett hasn’t decided whether she’ll go to Longwood – her mother offered her a scholarship shortly after taking the job -- or to Virginia Tech, where she’d like to major in business and possibly try to walk on to the basketball team.

And coaching down the line?

“It’s kind of in my bloodline,” she said. “I want to be a realtor I think to start off, but I’m sure I’ll one day coach a team, either high school [or AAU]. It’s inevitable.”