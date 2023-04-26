From NFL receiver DeAndre Hopkins to North Carolina football coach Mack Brown to Richmond's Armando Bacot, St. Christopher's senior Kyan Patel employs his talents as an artist to capture athletes in motion.

"Mixing sports and the arts is something I thought was really cool. They’re two of my biggest passions," said Patel, sitting in his home studio in Henrico last week, surrounded by paintings of the athletes with whom he's worked.

"Art has always been around me."

A senior right winger on the Saints' VISAA Division I state championship-winning soccer team, Patel loved to paint everyday objects as a child. The seemingly mundane, like cars and people, were his early inspirations.

His mother, Kamal, is a Pratt Institute-educated artist and always made sure her three children had creative outlets. But Kyan only saw his painting as a hobby until later in middle school.

In seventh grade, he started working with local private instructor and VCU arts graduate Ginger Hawthorne. The following year, he won a Scholastic Gold Key, a coveted national art award. Molded by creative talent in the family plus astute tutelage, Patel steadily devoted more time to honing his craft, with support from Saints teachers, advisors and administrators.

Then in the fall of 2021, Patel had his unveiling by way of a friend and classmate's announcement. St. Christopher's All-Metro receiver Andre Greene Jr. was set to commit to North Carolina, and the two teamed up to make a painting of Greene in a white and red St. Chris uniform fading away to reveal a Tar Heel blue jersey underneath.

Greene dropped a cover off the image upon announcing he'd become a Tar Heel, drawing oohs and aahs from the St. Chris community in attendance.

And Patel's star was born.

“(Greene) unveiled it that night, a lot of people saw it and it kind of led to some different opportunities that I just never thought would happen," Patel said, shaking his head with a glance toward his beaming mother.

Word spread fast through social media as Greene and Patel shared images of the painting. Brown came by Saints coach Lance Clelland's office one time while visiting Greene, and Clelland called Patel into the room.

That connection led to a painting of Brown in a Tar Heels polo reposed in front of the number 33, arms outstretched as if addressing the locker room. By now, much of the UNC athletic community knew of Patel.

Since those early connections in Chapel Hill formed, Patel has painted Tar Heels women's hoops standout Deja Kelly and men's starting guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love. Bacot, UNC's star forward who played at Trinity Episcopal, connected with him for a piece during a trip home to Richmond.

And word has spread to other colleges and up to the professional ranks, with Alabama football players, Wake Forest volleyball and basketball players, an MLS player and popular football YouTuber Deestroying joining in.

Patel has watched Deestroying's YouTube channel for years and said meeting him was perhaps the most surreal experience of all.

In total, he's done about 20 pieces, and he recently shipped the finished product to Hopkins after FaceTiming with the star wideout. The two connected through Richmond-based SEQL Sports, which works with Greene and Hopkins.

Depending on the size, Patel can finish a piece in a couple weeks, maybe one if he really pushes himself and has the time to devote to it. He describes his style as realism. His paintings feature detailed muscle tone and facial expressions, seemingly capturing the athletes in motion or the coach in the act of addressing his players.

Clients send him an assortment of pictures of themselves in some of their favorite moments and poses, and Patel conjures up an image that best depicts their aura.

His mother sees it as the moments in which the athletes are the most themselves -- one of Patel's favorites is the portrait of Davis, in which the sharpshooter is celebrating with his typical 3-point goggles pose.

Bacot's competitive snarl is consistent with his demeanor on the court. Kelly's wide smile reflects her buoyant personality. Hopkins' raised eyebrow and stoic gaze are straight from his appearance on the sidelines.

“I like everything to be as realistic as possible. I think that comes from, ever since I was little, I didn’t draw many dinosaurs or fantasy characters," Patel said, though his mother added with a laugh that there were a few "monster people" in the early creative stages.

"I would draw trucks I saw at school, or little policemen. So since I was little, I think I’ve always had something for things I see every day in real life. That led to now, where I love drawing people as realistic as possible."

Patel's father, Amir, studied economics at VCU. Kamal joked that he's the only non-artist in the family. Sister Nya dances and brother Talyn might be a better artist at 12 years old than Kyan, now 17, was at the same age, Kyan said.

Amir is originally from the Richmond area, though he met Kamal, a New Jersey native, when the two were working in New York. Their three children were all born here.

The family visited India, where their roots stem, together for the first time a few years ago shortly before the pandemic. They took lots of photos, and one of an elderly homeless woman became the inspiration for the largest piece Kyan has done.

It depicts the woman half in color, half in black and wide. On the colored side, the woman appears to be smiling, while her visage is more sorrowful on the colorless portion.

Kyan worked on that piece during the pandemic, and the contrast in the woman's emotions, to him, reflects the before and after of the psychological effects COVID had on everyday individuals.

That piece was displayed at an art gallery downtown and now rests on display in the arts building at St. Christopher's. Kyan was recently awarded a Presidential Scholarship for the Arts to attend Wake Forest, where he plans to double-major in studio art and business.

Kyan also has done pieces for a St. Christopher's soccer teammate and baseball player. Ever since Greene's commitment, his classmates are familiar with his talents.

He called the Saints' 2-0 state-title victory over Trinity Episcopal at City Stadium in November one of the best days of his life.

“In our senior year to win it the way it happened, it was really special," he said, sitting beside a painting of St. Chris forward Wes Wise, who scored both goals in that win over the Titans.

Patel said perhaps the best moment in the artistic process is seeing the athletes react to the finished product.

“When they see it, they’re in shock of the little details and how realistic they are," he said with a wide smile and appreciative glance around at prints of his portraits strewn about the studio.

“The athletes are super grateful."