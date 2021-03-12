From Patrick Henry to UR, Taylor family enjoys unforgettable week

The Taylor family running trio of son Luke and parents Steve and Lori had a wildly successful first week of March.

First, Luke’s Patrick Henry indoor track and field team won the school’s first indoor state title on Monday, March 1. Lori and Steve Taylor are both track and field coaches at the University of Richmond, and Lori heads the women’s cross country team while Steve leads the men’s team. They helped UR on Friday win its first Atlantic 10 men’s cross country title since 2010.

“They were ecstatic,” Luke Taylor said of his parents’ reaction to UR’s championship.

“I’ve grown up with their teams as well, so I go through the ups and downs with them. It’s really fun to see.”

The Spiders were seeded seventh going into the meet, but Luke said his father, who couldn’t sleep at 3 a.m. the morning of the meet, had a good feeling going into it.

Likewise, Luke said the Patriots thought they had a good shot at a title themselves.

“We were pretty confident in who we had going,” he said. “Throughout the day, it kind of just got better and better because everybody was doing what they needed to do.”