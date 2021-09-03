George Wythe football breaks 41-game losing streak with 8-6 win over Caroline

On Aug. 26, 2016, the George Wythe high school football team beat Armstrong 8-6 on the road to open its season.

More than five years later, and after 41 consecutive defeats, the Bulldogs got back in the win column Thursday with another 8-6 victory, again on the road but this time over Caroline High.

The Bulldogs have not won multiple games in a season since 2003, and the win over Caroline is their fourth non-forfeit victory since going 6-4 in 2003. Wythe head coach and alumnus Jimmy Hart is in his second season leading the program.

The Bulldogs are built around Armando Ruiz (running back/linebacker), Demario Lonzer (offensive/defensive line), Daveon Canada (offensive/defensive line), Jalin Vernon (offensive/defensive line) and athlete Charles Hartridge.