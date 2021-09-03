 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Wythe football breaks 41-game losing streak with 8-6 win over Caroline
0 Comments

George Wythe football breaks 41-game losing streak with 8-6 win over Caroline

  • 0

On Aug. 26, 2016, the George Wythe high school football team beat Armstrong 8-6 on the road to open its season.

More than five years later, and after 41 consecutive defeats, the Bulldogs got back in the win column Thursday with another 8-6 victory, again on the road but this time over Caroline High.

The Bulldogs have not won multiple games in a season since 2003, and the win over Caroline is their fourth non-forfeit victory since going 6-4 in 2003. Wythe head coach and alumnus Jimmy Hart is in his second season leading the program.

The Bulldogs are built around Armando Ruiz (running back/linebacker), Demario Lonzer (offensive/defensive line), Daveon Canada (offensive/defensive line), Jalin Vernon (offensive/defensive line) and athlete Charles Hartridge.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News