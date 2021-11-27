Gerard Cousins' game-winning field goal lifts Varina past Patrick Henry in Region 4B championship

Varina kicker Gerard Cousins took three measured strides, turned on the spot and looked down at the Class 4, Region B championship trophy as it was snapped into the hands of holder John Spivey.

It was a football, in actuality.

But Cousins, who sent the ball soaring through the uprights for an 18-yard field goal with 7 seconds on the clock to give his Blue Devils a heart-pounding 16-14 win over visiting Patrick Henry in the region title game Saturday, said the ball looked like the trophy in the moment.

“Stay confident, stay calm and drive through it,” said Cousins of what went through his head during the kick, holding the trophy in question amid throngs of joyous coaches and teammates. “I was always ready for it. You’ve got to expect the unexpected.”

And after the ball split the uprights?

“It’s over, that’s game,” Cousins said, shaking his head and grinning ear to ear.

Cousins had never played the position prior to this season and taught himself to punt and place kick via instructional videos on YouTube.

“He’s always out here before the game, kicking all day,” Varina coach Marcus Lewis said of Cousins. “He’s been clutch for us the past couple of weeks.”