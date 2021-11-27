Gerard Cousins' game-winning field goal lifts Varina past Patrick Henry in Region 4B championship

Varina kicker Gerard Cousins took three measured strides, turned on the spot and looked down at the Class 4, Region B championship trophy as it was snapped into the hands of holder John Spivey.
It was a football, in actuality.
But Cousins, who sent the ball soaring through the uprights for an 18-yard field goal with 7 seconds on the clock to give his Blue Devils a heart-pounding 16-14 win over visiting Patrick Henry in the region title game Saturday, said the ball looked like the trophy in the moment.
“Stay confident, stay calm and drive through it,” said Cousins of what went through his head during the kick, holding the trophy in question amid throngs of joyous coaches and teammates. “I was always ready for it. You’ve got to expect the unexpected.”
And after the ball split the uprights?
“It’s over, that’s game,” Cousins said, shaking his head and grinning ear to ear.
Cousins had never played the position prior to this season and taught himself to punt and place kick via instructional videos on YouTube.
“He’s always out here before the game, kicking all day,” Varina coach Marcus Lewis said of Cousins. “He’s been clutch for us the past couple of weeks.”
The kick was pressure-packed not only because of the opportunity it represented, but because the clock was quickly expiring. Down 14-13 with 4:30 to play, Varina went on a methodical 11-play drive highlighted by a handful of rugged runs from Anthony Fisher and Curtis Green.
But the Blue Devils (11-1) took their final timeout on a third-and-goal at the 3 with 43.2 seconds to play. Fisher was stuffed at the 1 on the next play, so the field goal unit had to rush into position in the classic “fire drill” scramble.
Lewis said his team went over the same late-game scenario Thursday in practice. He had a feeling Saturday’s region title contest would be a similar battle as the sides’ first meeting this season, a 22-21 Patriots victory on Oct. 29, the Blue Devils’ only defeat.
“I knew this was going to be this type of game. You watch Patrick Henry on film and they play hard,” Lewis said. “We kept fighting and that’s what it’s about.”
Indeed, the contest felt destined to come down to the wire from the outset. Navy blue-clad Varina fans stomped the home stands next to a lively band throughout the game, and white and red-clad PH supporters behind the opposite sideline answered in full throat, cowbells pinging beside their raucous band.
Both stands were packed to the gills, and the 2,500-plus onlookers spilled over to line fences surrounding James E. Dawkins Field on a comfortably brisk and sunny afternoon.
Patrick Henry (10-3) opened the scoring with 5:30 to go in the first quarter on a 27-yard burst up the middle to the end zone by quarterback Jordan Allen, a tenacious and explosive runner who racked up 219 yards and four TDs in the Patriots’ semifinal win over top-seeded Dinwiddie.
Lewis said his team had to win first- and second-down battles to limit the Patriots’ typically formidable, Allen-led ground game, which generated 205 yards in the teams’ first meeting. This time around, Allen was largely bottled up, though he still wound up with 110 yards on 25 totes.
Led by tackles De’Andre Crump and Jalen Spears, Varina consistently won the early-down battle in the trenches to keep PH from sustaining long drives.
The Blue Devils answered Allen’s first TD run on the next play from scrimmage, a 60-yard catch and run down the right sideline on a short screen pass from quarterback Myles Derricott to receiver Kaveion Keys.
Two fumbles and a blocked punt by the Patriots’ Camden Byrd highlighted a scoreless second period. The Blue Devils’ Kyree Surita carried in from 1 yard out late in the third quarter to give Varina its first lead at 13-7, but Christian Berry blocked the extra point. Allen’s second score with a little under 5 minutes to go made it 14-13, setting up the game-winning drive and kick.
“It feels amazing, but the job ain’t done yet,” Lewis said. “We’ve got one job right now and it’s a state championship. We’re on to the next one right now.”
Lewis said he’d be watching film of Region 4A champs King’s Fork (Suffolk, 10-1) the rest of the day.
The Blue Devils, who won their second regional title since 2019, will host the Bulldogs Saturday at 2 p.m. with a berth in the Class 4 title game on the line. King’s Fork beat Warhill (11-1) 41-14 in the 4A championship Friday.
Patrick Henry 7 0 0 7 — 14
Varina 7 0 6 3 — 16
PH — Allen 27 run (Crabbe kick)
Var — Keys 60 pass from Derricott (Cousins kick)
Var — Surita 1 run (kick failed)
PH — Allen 1 run (Crabbe kick)
Var — FG Cousins 18
RUSHING
PH — Allen 25-110, Mines 2-26, Ross 2-4; Var — Derricott 4-7, Green 10-60, Fisher 13-54, Surita 3-2, Edwards 1-0.
PASSING
PH — Allen 3-7-33-0-1; Var — Derricott 12-17-95-1-0.
RECEIVING
PH — Berry 1-25, Ross 1-6, Mines 1-2; Var- Wells 6-28, Keys 3-67, Fisher 3-0.
