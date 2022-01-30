Girls basketball: Samson, Woodson lead No. 4 Saint Gertrude past No. 10 Steward

“I drop low, watch which way they’re going, watch their chest more than the ball, and just try to play it out,” Samson said of her defense inside. “I try to stand straight up. A couple of times, you’ve got to swing for it. Other than that, straight-up defense and play a little bit low on the drive.”

The Gators hit 24-of-66 shots. Steward connected on 16-of-54.

Saint Gertrude finished with a decisive 49-31 rebounding advantage. In fact, many of the visitors' misses resulted in offensive rebounds and eventually chip-shot baskets or fouls. They shot 16-of-21 from the line.

“That’s just the rough part of the game,” Samson said, referencing the constant jostling in the paint. “You have to constantly be rebounding. Robyn always says that anyone on the team can rebound, so if you’re boxing out and rebounding, you’re all set to go. Height does give an advantage, but it’s definitely the effort.”

So true.

“At the end, we have no match for Kate,” said Spartans coach Kara Bacile. “They do a really good job of getting her the ball, and she finishes well around the rim.