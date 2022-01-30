Girls basketball: Samson, Woodson lead No. 4 Saint Gertrude past No. 10 Steward

Twice, once in the second quarter and again in the fourth, Steward’s Tori West drove aggressively to the basket, drew a crowd of Saint Gertrude defenders, and crashed to the deck.
Each time, her teammates rushed to their sophomore point guard’s aid and lifted her to her feet.
They weren’t alone.
Despite the passionately-contested, baseline-to-baseline action, the welt-producing aggressiveness in the paint, and the competitive spirit that was palpable in the Spartans’ gym Saturday night, opposing players in proximity moved quickly to the scene as well to lend a helping hand.
“These young ladies have character beyond explanation,” said Gators’ coach Robyn D’Onofrio following her squad’s hard-earned, closer-than-the-score-indicates 65-47 victory. “Their families and the school have created young women of character and conscience who just happen to be good basketball players.
“I take sportsmanship very seriously. You can be a great competitor and still be a good person.”
Saint Gertrude, No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, sports a veteran lineup that features senior bigs Kate Samson (6-foot-4) and Cherese Lampkins (6-2) and junior guards Erin Woodson and Sam Smith.
No. 10 Steward starts one senior (Alaina Jefferson), two juniors (West and Gates Fox), and two 8th graders (Sanai Green, their tallest player at 5-11, and Ella Grace Saunders).
Despite their age, experience, and height disadvantage, the Spartans played relentless man-to-man from the outset, refused to capitulate when faced with the Gators’ withering 1-2-1-1 pressure and front-court man, and trailed by just five points (51-46) with 5:30 remaining.
At 5:19, Lampkins scored on a layup. A moment later, Woodson (21 points, eight rebounds) took an outlet pass from Samson, traveled coast-to-coast, and banked a layup off the glass. At 4:39, freshman Ava Fulkerson drained a 3-pointer.
The Gators’ three buckets on consecutive possessions followed by back-to-back blocks by Lampkins sparked a 14-1 run that ended when the final horn sounded.
“Steward’s defense was so intense that it didn’t seem like we were winning,” said Lampkins (11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks).
“Our chemistry really helped. We really played together as a team and capitalized on our height advantage. Our bigs started crashing the boards and driving to the basket. That’s how we pulled away in the fourth quarter.”
Samson, a Naval Academy recruit, was a force inside, recording a double-double (23 points, 20 rebounds), blocking two shots, and altered many others.
“I drop low, watch which way they’re going, watch their chest more than the ball, and just try to play it out,” Samson said of her defense inside. “I try to stand straight up. A couple of times, you’ve got to swing for it. Other than that, straight-up defense and play a little bit low on the drive.”
The Gators hit 24-of-66 shots. Steward connected on 16-of-54.
Saint Gertrude finished with a decisive 49-31 rebounding advantage. In fact, many of the visitors' misses resulted in offensive rebounds and eventually chip-shot baskets or fouls. They shot 16-of-21 from the line.
“That’s just the rough part of the game,” Samson said, referencing the constant jostling in the paint. “You have to constantly be rebounding. Robyn always says that anyone on the team can rebound, so if you’re boxing out and rebounding, you’re all set to go. Height does give an advantage, but it’s definitely the effort.”
So true.
“At the end, we have no match for Kate,” said Spartans coach Kara Bacile. “They do a really good job of getting her the ball, and she finishes well around the rim.
“We have nothing but respect for Saint Gertrude. In the heat of competition, they’re your opponent, and you’re going hard. We can battle, but we’re all trying to do the right thing.”
--------------------------------------------------------------
Saint Gertrude 15 15 16 19 – 65
Steward 11 14 16 6 – 47
Saint Gertrude (14-4) – Woodson 21, Smith 3, Fulkerson 3, Samson 23, Lampkins 11, Munroe 0, Mitchell 4. Totals: 24 16-21 65
Steward (14-3) – West 18, Jefferson 9, Rotter 0, Saunders 4, Fox 12, Green 4. Totals: 16 9-12 47
3-pt. goals: SG -- Fulkerson. Stew – West 3, Fox 2, Jefferson.