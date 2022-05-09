Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: Catherine Garrison of Maggie Walker Governor’s School

Catherine Garrison

School: Maggie Walker Governor’s School

Year: Senior

GPA: 4.55

Athletic accomplishments: Won the Class 3 state title indoors in the 3,200 (11:24.32) and finished third in the 1,600 (5:13.16); set a personal record (10:54.57, since eclipsed) in the two-mile at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet; anchored the 4x800 relay team that finished seventh at the Nike Indoor Nationals; won the 1,600 and 800 at first two outdoor meets; all-region, all-state and All-Metro in cross country in 2020 (delayed season) and ’21; All-American in cross country in ’21; all-region, all-state and All-Metro indoors in 2022.

Academic accomplishments: Member of the National Honor Society, National Chinese Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Tri-M Music Honor Society.

College: Undecided. Plans to run in college.

Potential major: Wants to go into pre-med. “So hopefully I’ll major in something like biochemistry.”

Late start: Garrison was a gymnast from the time she was 7 until early in her sophomore year. She decided to play JV basketball as a sophomore and was on the track team at the same time to try pole vaulting. As a junior, she went out for cross country during the COVID-delayed season. “I knew from some of the practices that was definitely my stronger suit out of the running I had done. ... But I didn’t really know what that meant. … I remember the first time I really felt like I knew where I stood was the first time trial we did [as a team]. … I ended up doing really well. That was kind of like my first little vote of confidence.”

Natural talent: In her first cross country season, Garrison finished second in the Region 3B meet and seventh in the state. “It has been a pretty wild ride. I just didn’t know what I was in for. Coach [Jim] Holdren has always had a lot of faith in me. He could see my future a lot sooner than I could. Especially this year, getting a chance to experience the real seasons without significant COVID restrictions, it’s been such an amazing experience. Just being able to have the time to do real training and just finding that I feel like I have a natural knack for it has been so much fun. I feel really lucky because I know a lot of it is just natural talent I hadn’t discovered, but that paired with a really good training program, my awesome teammates who work just as hard – we work for each other – it’s all just been clicking really well. It’s definitely been pretty surprising for me but a lot of fun.”

How she prepares for a meet: “I’m big on early bedtimes. I love to make sure I go to bed nice and early the night before a meet. I always get up and eat a good bowl of oatmeal.”

Best sports memory: “My trip to New Balance Nationals [Indoor meet in New York City in March]. It was honestly like a surreal experience. I got to go to The Armory, which in the track world is just an esteemed track. I got to be around so many incredible runners. Even some pros were there. Just to experience that kind of atmosphere with my coaches … I got to race the two-mile with … the big cube in the middle with the big screen on it so I could see myself. ... There was nothing like it. I had a great PR.”

Important advice for teammates: “I would tell them that meets are won in practice. It’s really important to push yourself mentally when you think you can’t go a little bit harder. That’s when the work will really pay off.”

Best piece of advice she’s received: “Coach Holdren has told us quite a few times, ‘Don’t let what your think you can’t do stop you from doing what you can.’”

Another sport: She played softball as a junior.

Favorite classes: Her Chinese classes, multivariable calculus and biopsychology.

First job she wanted growing up: “I think I wanted to be a vet. I love animals.”

Whom she admires: “All my parents. I have a big blended family. I definitely admire all of them just for their work ethic, their devotion to our family, their support for me. They’re so loving, and they’re so willing to do whatever it takes to make sure I’m in a good space, having a good time, as often as I can be. Besides them, all my coaches. The Maggie Walker track team is such an amazing environment. It feels so much like a family. … Coach Holdren works so hard to make sure that every single runner is progressing and is offered as many opportunities as they can have to just realize their potential. His dedication to the team is just outstanding.”

Describes herself as: “Adventurous, fun-loving and driven.”

Hidden talent: “I’m a really good sleeper. I can sleep whenever, wherever, any situation, any time of the day. I’ll have a great sleep, too.”

Interests: “I love puzzles and brain games. … I also like baking when I have some free time.”

Fun fact: “I am incapable of getting brain freezes. I’m like brain-freeze resistant.”

Favorite thing about running: “The team.”