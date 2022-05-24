Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: Deep Run's Julia Stephenson

Julia Stephenson

School: Deep Run

Year: Senior GPA: 4.62

Club: Richmond Strikers

Athletic accomplishments: A four-year varsity player for the Wildcats, Stephenson is a “tenacious, fast, strong and feisty” defender, said coach Steve Chapman. She helped the Wildcats to a state runner-up finish in 2019, scoring the decisive penalty kick to win the semifinal game. In April, the team captain led Deep Run (10-2-3) to a 5-0 record as the anchor of a defense that posted five shutouts including 1-0 wins over Glen Allen, Douglas Freeman and St. Catherine’s. She has also run cross country and indoor track and field in years past.

Academic accomplishments: Has taken 15 AP and honors classes. Earned a perfect score on her AP Research exam. Graduating with an AP capstone diploma. AP scholar with distinction. Community service seal. Spanish and science national honor society. Mu Alpha Theta and Beta Club member.

College: University of Pennsylvania

On expectations at Deep Run, a perennial region title contender: “Since freshman year (region champions, state runners-up), we’ve always gone into the year hoping to win state rings. But sadly in sophomore year we weren’t able to compete because of COVID. Junior year (region runners-up) we had a bridge season also because of COVID. We definitely are hoping to get some state rings this year.”

On the captaincy, which she shares with fellow seniors and friends Cailin Coetzee and Ellie Smith: “We just really try to bring together the team and make it fun and have camaraderie. We’ve seen in the past, our best captains have brought together the team and that always brings us to success.”

Result from this season she’s most proud of: A 1-1 draw with Albemarle (Charlottesville, 16-0-3), the team that beat Deep Run in the 2019 state title game. “Being able to tie them in the beginning of our season, we were super excited and that kind of kickstarted our team.”

On her game-winning PK as a freshman in the 2019 state semifinal: “I’d been working on them at practice and they were pretty good. I ended up scoring the goal and it was crazy because the crowd rushed the field, our entire team was just so excited.”

On her playing style: “I definitely play for [Bulow] and try to emulate his passion for soccer. He had an amazing ability to bring the team together and I hope, as a captain, I can emulate that ability. I’m certainly not as good at it as him but I aspire to be.”

Homework strategies: Will sometimes set a timer for an hour to focus on work and stay away from her phone, then take a break once the time is up. “I mainly just try to focus on efficiency and not wasting time when I and doing homework. When I sit down to do homework, I’m going to do homework and not mess around.”

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite class: AP Research junior year. Students picked a specific topic to research throughout the semester. Stephenson chose “the affect of corn in Minnesota on the hypoxic zone in the gulf of Mexico.”

“I wanted to do my research on something quantifiable and use math to examine it instead of doing it on qualitative research or a social science. So I knew I could find the different amounts of nitrogen in certain river basins. And so I combined the environmental science, math and chemistry classes I’ve taken into one project.

“AP Research definitely inspired me to do research in the future. And even if I don’t continue medicine necessarily, I’m definitely interested in getting into the undergraduate research opportunities at Penn next year.”

Career plans: Applied to college undecided, but she’s interested in pre-med and doing medical research post-grad.

Why Penn? “I’ve always really wanted to go to Penn because my dad [Kyle Stephenson] went there. And I think it’s so cool how it’s in the city of Philadelphia so there are so many opportunities and things going on. I’m definitely excited to move on to something bigger than Richmond. In addition, the research opportunities there are unparalleled, they’re incredible. Lastly, the diversity there is so cool, there’s so many different types of people and I know I can learn so many different things from everything that everyone else is going to bring there.”

Idols: Her mother, Anne Stephenson, “an incredibly supportive and loving person. I try to be like her in many ways.”

“On our crest is the motto ‘Passion, sweat, glory.’ And Chappy tried to instill these beliefs in us and in order to win a state ring we need to focus on having passion in everything we do; the sweat, which means we work really, really hard and just be ambitious and tenacious; and then glory, that’s when the good part comes, that’s when we’re going to win.”

— Zach Joachim