Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: Glen Allen’s Claudia Disbrow

Claudia Disbrow

School: Glen Allen

GPA: 4.64

Athletic accomplishments: Averaged 10.5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists in January. She averaged 13.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals for Glen Allen (21-3), which won its first region championship in girls basketball.

Academic accomplishments: Member of several honor societies; member of several clubs; first place in state and top six internationally in HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition; first place in district in DECA (for emerging leaders and entrepreneurs); Advanced Career Education Center (at Hermitage) outstanding student of the year (2020-21).

College: She is headed to Roanoke, where she will play basketball.

Potential major: Premed. Wants to become a physician assistant. “My mom works in the medical field. … I’m kind of always around medicine with sports and athletes. It just kind of fit.”

Favorite class: A sports medicine class she took last year at the ACE Center at Hermitage. “It really kept me going in COVID. It was my one in-person class, and so I got human interaction and I got to learn hands-on skills in the virtual world. I just really needed that class. I learned an incredible amount of information.” That class enabled her to go to the HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition. “You had to take a timed computer test first to even qualify. I think the top 10% in the region went to states. You would do hands-on skills, anatomical landmarks, ankle joints, tapings, identifying and handling injuries. This is like you’re an athletic trainer and somebody’s hurt, what are you going to do about it? It was pretty intense. … I loved it. Probably one of the best moments so far.”

Best sports memory: “Last year I had not played soccer in a while. One of my soccer friends reached out to me [just before the season] and said their goalie got hurt. So I picked up soccer again and was the varsity’s goalie for a little while. I think we made it to regionals, and that one game in regionals was probably the best memory. Everybody was so happy. It was a whole different atmosphere than basketball. That really stood out to me a little bit.”

On managing a busy schedule: Disbrow split playing time as the goalie on the soccer team. At the same time, she was on the track team (discus and shot put) and played AAU basketball. “Soccer, we’d practice in the mornings. I would do track after school. I’d have to leave track a little early to go to my AAU practices. I think just being virtual, I got used to being able to multitask and get things done. It gave me a lot of free time to get all my homework done in between other classes, and I made it work somehow. … I don’t really like to sit still. I feel like if I have free time, I get bored very quickly. So I’m just always doing something. I like to get things done, and I like to get them done well. I like to do as much as possible. It’s fun to me. It’s a challenge really.”

Advice for a younger teammate: “I always hear people say, ‘I’m tired.’ I don’t like that phrase. I feel like you can’t be tired. There’s always going to be somebody out there working twice as hard as you, and they aren’t tired yet. You’ve just got to keep going, and don’t complain, and when you get to where you want to be at, be humble about it.”

Person she admires: Her mom, Sheila. “I admire her just for her work ethic. I think that’s where I get it from. She’s a single mom. She’s learned to survive by herself.”

Describes herself as: “I would describe myself as mature. I think I carry myself very well. I would describe myself as personable. I like to be kind to everybody. A smile goes a long way. I like to crack jokes. I think I’m pretty funny. I like to help people. And then, I think other people would describe me as just beast mode.”

Favorite food: Loves pineapple pizza.

Fun fact: “I can juggle. I had a gym teacher in elementary school, and she had bean bags. I just got bored when she was explaining directions, so I just juggled.”

Hidden talent: “I can pogo-stick and do backflips on trampolines.”

Hobbies: “I try to play keyboard. I’m not too good at it. I really like Marvel movies. They always come out in May, and that’s my birthday, so it’s been a tradition to go see a Marvel movie every birthday.

On this season: “I’m thankful for it. We didn’t have a season last year [because of COVID]. I did not know what this year was going to look like. We have a very young team. I’m so proud of everybody. The younger players have really stepped up. … They’re doing a great job. And I think the older players on the team, they also stepped up, and they’re teaching the younger kids the tradition of Glen Allen basketball. I can’t wait to see what the next couple of years will look like for them.”

