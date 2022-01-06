Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: Midlothian’s Gabriella Garcia

Best piece of advice she’s received: “To do what makes you happy. Also, just find balance. For me, I can just maybe take things to the extreme. … A phrase [my mom] used to always say was enjoy the moment. That’s kind of a phrase I live by. Throughout this year I’ve learned time is so precious — kind of just to be really truly present and to cherish all the memories with people you’re close with because life changes really fast.”

The experience of winning a state title: “It was just insane the amount of cheering I heard throughout the whole race. It wasn’t just my team and the parents on my team, which was amazing, but it was also other people. You could hear the … people as [the race] was building. It’s like something you picture in your head when you cross the finish line, but it actually came true. It was just amazing experience because it was a day before a year since my mom’s passing. I know she gave me a lot of strength during that race. I can just picture her yelling so loud like she used to. There were a lot of emotions during that race, but everything fell into place where it needed to be. I’m really honored and just so grateful for my team. They are my second family.”