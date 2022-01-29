Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Month: Patrick Henry's Logan Nuckols

School: Patrick Henry
Age: 18 GPA: 4.33
Athletic accomplishments: Nuckols led Patriots basketball to a 6-0 start through December, earning five double-doubles with averages of 22.5 points and 11 rebounds. She recorded her 1,000th career point Dec. 8 against Hermitage. Along with her dominance on the court, Nuckols earned first-team All-Metro honors for cross country in the fall and was the 2021 Class 4B 300-meter hurdles champion.
Academic accomplishments: Not one to stay still for long, Nuckols also keeps herself busy with academics. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and serves as vice president of the Science National Honor Society. She has committed to play and study at Campbell University.
Favorite class: “Psychology. I really like it because it has to do with the real world and how our bodies function.”
Planned major at Campbell: “I’m going in majoring in health sciences and nursing. Campbell has a really good nursing school, so that’s what I’m planning on doing.”
First job she wanted as a kid: “Interior design. My grandparents were getting a beach house when I was really young, and I just loved looking at all of them. I had this notebook where I would design the inside of houses and how much they cost and everything. I love HGTV.”
Any studying advice? “It’s about the quality, not the quantity. You have to really seriously focus on taking everything in.”
Importance of education: “It helps form you into a better person. I appreciate that there are different levels so schools can challenge people based on their strengths and weaknesses, and I just think it helps add value to your future.”
How she prepares for games: Nuckols doesn’t need much to get her pumped before competition. “I just eat and pray.”
Favorite thing about athletics: “It is just the competitive side of things for me. I just love, either for basketball or for running, trying to beat the next person or make myself better.”
Benefits of multiple sports? “It keeps my strength and stamina up through the different seasons, which definitely helps with everything that I do.”
Best sports memory: “Hitting half-court buzzer-beaters. It’s happened more than once. It’s just the best feeling because you just shoot it up there and hope it goes in, then it does and all my teammates go crazy.”
Who’s she cheering for? Both of her parents went to UVA, so the ‘Hoos are their go-to team.
Someone she looks up to: “Definitely my mom. She’s an assistant coach, and I just admire her presence and competitiveness. She’s just raised me to be the best person I can be.”
Dream vacation: “Somewhere warm.” Her family was supposed to go on a Caribbean cruise in 2020 for spring break. The trip was canceled.
What are you listening to? “I listen to Eric Church a lot. I just put on his playlist and listen to all his songs. I’m a big fan of country music.”
Favorite food: “I love cookie brownies.” Otherwise known as brookies, this delicacy is created by combining brownie batter and cookie dough into one pan and baking them together.
Any pets? We recently got a pug named Cletus, and he is the cutest thing ever. He’s like 10 weeks old now and sleeps with me every night. I love him.”
Something people might not guess about her: “I really enjoy reading. I do it every night before I go to sleep. I’ve probably read 20-something books since the start of the school year.”