Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Month: Patrick Henry's Logan Nuckols

First job she wanted as a kid: “Interior design. My grandparents were getting a beach house when I was really young, and I just loved looking at all of them. I had this notebook where I would design the inside of houses and how much they cost and everything. I love HGTV.”

Any studying advice? “It’s about the quality, not the quantity. You have to really seriously focus on taking everything in.”

Importance of education: “It helps form you into a better person. I appreciate that there are different levels so schools can challenge people based on their strengths and weaknesses, and I just think it helps add value to your future.”

How she prepares for games: Nuckols doesn’t need much to get her pumped before competition. “I just eat and pray.”

Favorite thing about athletics: “It is just the competitive side of things for me. I just love, either for basketball or for running, trying to beat the next person or make myself better.”

Benefits of multiple sports? “It keeps my strength and stamina up through the different seasons, which definitely helps with everything that I do.”