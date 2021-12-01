Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: Prince George's Hayley Collins

Hayley Collins
School: Prince George Age: 18 GPA: 4.38
Athletic accomplishments: Collins recorded 24 goals and eight assists for the Prince George field hockey team; the total led the region and her team, which made a state tournament appearance as the Region 5C runner-ups. After a four-year career with the Royals, she holds the program record for varsity career goals with 82. She will continue her field hockey career at Eastern Mennonite University. Collins also has played varsity soccer all four years of high school.
Academic accomplishments: After earning her associates degree at Richard Bland through dual enrollment classes, Collins will attend Eastern Mennonite on an academic scholarship. She is an honors student in both the National Beta Club and Honor Society.
Favorite class: “My favorite subject would have to be history.”
Planned major: “I plan to major in criminology and psychology. This, of course, is not set in stone, but I love the idea of being in the FBI one day. I’ve heard a lot about Criminal Minds, and I think it’s time to watch it!”
Benefits of dual enrollment: “I would say it allows me to be very flexible with other things, while being able to balance school and athletics.”
First job she wanted growing up: “When I was younger, I never really thought about the bigger jobs out there, but I had always wanted to be a photographer.” She always had to ask for more storage on her phone for the photos and is considering minoring in photography.
Best tip for a good grade: “Do not wait until the last second to do anything, whether that’d be something that would take you five minutes or an hour.”
How she prepares for games: The team has a pregame playlist that it always listens to before games as they mentally prepare and check in with each other. “As for myself, I just get my own mindset straight, put on my own music, block out everything else and think about what I need to be doing.”
Favorite thing about field hockey: “I love how field hockey puts me in my own space, and all outside problems and stress can go completely away.”
Best sports memory: “When we were able to beat our biggest rival [Deep Run] this past season. The adrenaline rush that night is unexplainable, but I would say that really brought the team together this year.”
Important advice for an athlete: “Don’t wish for it, but work for it.”
Three words to describe yourself: “Optimistic, kind and outgoing.”
Who she admires the most: “I couldn’t just pick one person, but I would have to say my mom and my dad. They both have been the biggest role models for me.”
If she could share a meal with anyone: The field hockey team at Eastern Mennonite, where she has committed to play. “I am beyond excited to meet the team.”
Who she’s listening to right now: Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: “Chicken,” and in particular, hibachi-style teriyaki.
Person she texts the most: “My sister.” Rileyanne Collins is also a starter on the Prince George field hockey team.
Favorite emoji: The blue heart
Fun fact: Hayley, Rileyanne and their brother, Carter, are triplets. Carter is the youngest. They also have two older brothers, Hunter and Parker.
Secret talent: “I can still play ‘You Are My Sunshine’ on the piano by heart, even after years of not playing.”
Dream vacation? “It’d probably be Hawaii, because it’s known as ‘the island of adventure’ and I absolutely love adventure.”
Favorite TV show: “All American or Outer Banks.”