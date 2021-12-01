Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: Prince George's Hayley Collins

First job she wanted growing up: “When I was younger, I never really thought about the bigger jobs out there, but I had always wanted to be a photographer.” She always had to ask for more storage on her phone for the photos and is considering minoring in photography.

Best tip for a good grade: “Do not wait until the last second to do anything, whether that’d be something that would take you five minutes or an hour.”

How she prepares for games: The team has a pregame playlist that it always listens to before games as they mentally prepare and check in with each other. “As for myself, I just get my own mindset straight, put on my own music, block out everything else and think about what I need to be doing.”

Favorite thing about field hockey: “I love how field hockey puts me in my own space, and all outside problems and stress can go completely away.”

Best sports memory: “When we were able to beat our biggest rival [Deep Run] this past season. The adrenaline rush that night is unexplainable, but I would say that really brought the team together this year.”

Important advice for an athlete: “Don’t wish for it, but work for it.”