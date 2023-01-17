Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Month: Saint Gertrude basketball standout Erin Woodson

Erin Woodson

School: Saint Gertrude

Year: Senior

GPA: 4.88

Academic accomplishments: Enrolled in myriad AP and honors courses. Honors Physics 2 student of the year (21-22), AP Calculus student of the year (21-22), UVA Thomas Jefferson Award for academic leadership excellence.

Athletic accomplishments: Committed to play at Purdue Fort Wayne. Gator Athlete of the Year for 2021-22. First team All-Metro, 1,000-point scorer. In December, led Gators to 7-0 record including two tournament titles while averaging 28.7 points, 10 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4 assists. MVP of 804 Coaches for Change unity bracket and Benedictine Capital City Classic. Scored season-high 43 points in win over Hanover.

On Saturday's 50-47 win over Winston Salem Christian Academy, the No. 2-ranked team in North Carolina. Woodson had 36 points and hit the game-winning free throws:

"They were a really good team, it was a close game the whole time. We started off kind of slow, didn't have the energy. But we really came together, had to lock down on defense. We just really shared the ball well, made the other team work a lot, especially at the end of the game when it was close, we really pulled through."

Favorite moments from this season: The 804 Coaches for Change tournament, when the Gators beat Monacan 65-47 in front of a big crowd. "It was good being able to show that we were a team people needed to watch out for, and that we could beat one of the best [teams] in the area."

Also, a hard-fought 52-46 win over Steward in the BCCC championship, "The atmosphere was great, we have a little bit of a rivalry between us and Steward. It was a close game the whole time. At the end of the game, we came up with shots and hit our free throws."

On her commitment to Purdue Fort Wayne: "The first time I went I loved it, loved the team and the coach, those were the two biggest things for me. It's somewhere I could fit in and know I have a good support system with the coaching staff. I could see myself playing the system they play. The second time [she visited], I just knew."

On her 43-point game against Hanover: "That was one of the ones I was most pumped for, I did go there freshman year before I transferred to Saint Gertrude. I know a lot of the girls, it was definitely more personal to make sure we beat them. Once I hit my first few shots, I knew I was gonna keep going and luckily they kept falling."

On her game: "I'm a multi-level scorer, I like to slash, can hit mid-range and 3s. I've been adding more moves to the basket recently, just trying to be more of a slasher and shoot off the dribble. Also, turning defense into offense. I'm working on my ball-handling ... to be more of a threat overall."

On her beginnings: Started playing around 5 years old. But quit basketball in elementary school to switch to gymnastics, and did that up until seventh grade, when she picked the sport back up and began playing AAU. Had a couple gymnastics injuries, and grew too tall to do some of the maneuvers. During the heart of the pandemic, she spent lots of time in the gym working to get back up to speed on the court.

Teammates she's been most proud of this year: Senior point guard and backcourt partner Sam Smith, the Gators' "floor general." "She brings so much energy, so much defense, distributes the ball great and shoots great. Without her, we would not have won so many games." And senior forward Madelyn Mitchell. "On the boards, she's been so good."

On the culture at Saint Gertrude and head coach Robyn D'Onofrio: Collective success has been built around strong team camaraderie, Woodson said. And D'Onofrio has fostered a culture of positivity that helps the Gators battle through any adversity they may face.

Funniest teammate: Freshman Alexa Gillikin. "She's hilarious."

On passing the 1,000-point mark last year: "When I hit it, I didn't know, none of my teammates knew until after the game. The next game, we did a little thing before the game and it was really nice to see all the hard work, what goes on behind the scenes paying off and translating to the games."

Team goals this year: To win the LIS.

Favorite subject in school: Math, "Numbers click well, it's the most challenging."

Tips for balancing academics and athletics: "Maintaining balance, when you get home, spend time on not just schoolwork and basketball. Also, have time to be social and spend time with family. Put yourself first and not just all the work you have."

Professional plans: Not sure what she wants to study in college, perhaps statistics or sports marketing. Wants to stay around athletics in her professional life. Father Tracy Woodson played Major League Baseball and coaches the University of Richmond team.

Biggest mentors: Mother, Lisa Woodson, who played basketball at Valparaiso University. "She's always the one in the gym with me, helping me with how to get better, she has experience and knows the game and has taught me a lot."

Favorite food: Steak, medium rare.

Favorite music: Country, favorite artist is Morgan Wallen.