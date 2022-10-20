Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: St. Catherine’s Emma Stevens

Emma Stevens

School: St. Catherine’s Sport: Field hockey

Year: Senior GPA: 4.27

Athletic accomplishments: A four-year starter and a captain in field hockey, Stevens scored five goals and had an assist in nine games as a center-midfielder in September. She was a first-team All-Metro and all-VISAA pick last season while scoring five goals with six assists.

Academic accomplishments: HS diploma with honors, Upper School Head’s List, AP scholar of distinction, Rebecca Clary Harris Award (substantial contributions to the community), June Hargrove Cornwall Award (academic and personal achievements), student council, school newspaper.

College: She is headed to Davidson, where she will play field hockey.

Potential major: Premed. “I want to be some type of doctor.”

Other sports: She’s captain of the swim team and was a state qualifier and is captain of the soccer team at St. Catherine’s.

On the Rebecca Clary Harris Award: “As far as my contributions go, I would say I’m a pretty optimistic person, and I feel like in a small school that can go a long way. … As far as my involvement in the community, I play the three sports, which I feel allows me to form relationships with a variety of people. I’m also involved with several clubs, like the Environmental Club, the Community Service Club, and a few other clubs. And then I’m also part of the school dance program. I kind of try to literally do anything I can to get involved at school.”

How she finds time to do everything: “It’s definitely a lot, but … at school we’re lucky to have some breaks between classes, so I really try to take advantage of those breaks and my study halls through the day.”

Describes herself as: Competitive and flexible. “I go with the flow most of the time. I’m willing to change plans or be spontaneous based on what people around me are doing or just kind of like what I want to do. I guess that kind of makes me a bit of a people-pleaser, but I feel like there are some good parts of that. I feel like I’m also pretty hard-working in school and in sports.”

Best tips for a good grade: “Study ahead of time. For me, paying attention in class is good studying.”

Best sports memory: “Last year we had a field hockey game against Collegiate, our hometown rival. … We went into overtime and we won 3-2. I just remember it was such a team effort the whole game. It was really close, like every play mattered basically. I remember us all running back and huddling and we dogpiled on our goalie. It was so much fun. Everybody was hugging each other.”

Important piece of advice for a teammate: “Don’t be scared to make mistakes because there’s always time to recover in the game. Not getting hung up on maybe the small things you can’t control or when you mess up — just like having an open mindset and be willing to keep moving forward.”

Best piece of advice she’s received: “This is from my old field hockey coach. Because of my role on the field, I’m more of a passer. I’m not always the one scoring all the goals. I think that also reflects my personality. I’m always willing to lift others up. The best advice I got was there are moments in the game when you can just take it yourself. My coach would always say, ‘Show your dorsal fin and make them scared. … You don’t always have to pass. You have the skill to do some on your own sometimes.’ ”

Whom she admires and why: “I’ve been really fortunate with a lot of the coaches I’ve had. … I feel like they’re all so super knowledgeable in what they’re doing, and they just support our team super well.”

Favorite class: “Probably Spanish”

Favorite food: “I’m a big fan of Chipotle but not like a specific food. I really like brussels sprouts.”

Hidden talent: “I’m really good at thinking of spirit animals for people. At [a summer camp she has attended for years and was a counselor at this year], a lot of times as an icebreaker I’m like, ‘What’s your spirit animal?’ And they’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ A lot of times I can think of one for them, and it normally fits their personality really well.”

Hobbies: “I like to read, but I don’t always have the time for it. I aspire to be a big reader.”

If she could be an animal: “I think I would be an otter. They’re always just kind of hanging out, but then they have their moments when they … can definitely have a little spunk to them.”