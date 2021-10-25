Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: St. Catherine's Elise Williamson

Elise Williamson
School: St. Catherine’s Age: 18 GPA: 4.37
Athletic accomplishments: A senior outside hitter, Elise has been selected to the All-LIS team for every full season played since she was an eighth-grader - the Saints were LIS champions each of those years as well. She’s been selected to the all-state second team twice and all-state first team once. Likewise, she made it to the All-Metro second team twice and All-Metro first team once. Elise, who also competes year-round for Richmond Volleyball Club, eclipsed 1,000 kills in her career on Sept. 30, becoming the second Saint in school history to do so. She was St. Catherine’s IMPACT athlete for the 2020-21 year.
Academic accomplishments: Elise has taken or is taking 10 advanced placement courses and 10 honors courses at St. Catherine’s, and she earned cum laude honors.
Favorite subject: Either science or economics.
Future major: Either biomedical engineering or business. She’s been interested in engineering because “I’ve just always loved making things. Making houses out of paper for no random reason.” Her father is in business, and her economics class has drawn her to the field.
First job she wanted as a kid: Architect. “My kindergarten teacher had to set a limit for the height of the buildings I would make because she was tired of keeping them.”
Three words to describe her: “Funny, positive, realistic.”
Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries” or its spin-off “The Originals.”
Favorite book: “Pride and Prejudice”
Favorite thing about being a student-athlete at St. Catherine’s: She said it helps her keep up her time management skills while balancing school and athletics.
Favorite thing about volleyball: “I love the team aspect of it. I like being part of a team and having people to rely on and being able to support other people as well.”
Best sports memory: “In practice, we started doing this thing called serve and catch, where you have to serve the ball over the net and then try to catch it in one or no bounces. Last year, [former All-Metro volleyball player and teammate] Quinn Menger and I tried to do it the entire time we were there, and I finally caught it off no bounces with her.”
On her playlist: Taylor Swift.
Person alive she admires the most: Quinn Menger or my mom.
Favorite emoji: A heart.
If she could go on any game show: “Jeopardy.” She’s not a trivia buff, “but it’s fun answering the questions sometimes.”
Special talent: She can open doors with random parts of her body like feet and elbows.
If she could travel anywhere in the world: South Korea. She’s interested in both the similarities and differences between Korean and American cultures, and she’s been trying to learn the language on her own for a couple of years.
If she could be any animal: Whale. “During some of our vacations, we’ve seen whales, and they seem so happy and tranquil. And I’ve also seen videos of them saving other animals, so they seem sweet, even though they’re really big. And I think it would be really cool to swim all the way around the world if I wanted to.”
If she could have dinner with anyone dead or alive: Quinn Menger, who’s at Penn State. “I really miss her.”
If she was stranded on a desert island and can take only one thing with her: A boat. Her brother owns a small jon boat, and she would waste no time trying to leave.