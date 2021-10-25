Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month: St. Catherine's Elise Williamson

Person alive she admires the most: Quinn Menger or my mom.

Favorite emoji: A heart.

If she could go on any game show: “Jeopardy.” She’s not a trivia buff, “but it’s fun answering the questions sometimes.”

Special talent: She can open doors with random parts of her body like feet and elbows.

If she could travel anywhere in the world: South Korea. She’s interested in both the similarities and differences between Korean and American cultures, and she’s been trying to learn the language on her own for a couple of years.

If she could be any animal: Whale. “During some of our vacations, we’ve seen whales, and they seem so happy and tranquil. And I’ve also seen videos of them saving other animals, so they seem sweet, even though they’re really big. And I think it would be really cool to swim all the way around the world if I wanted to.”

If she could have dinner with anyone dead or alive: Quinn Menger, who’s at Penn State. “I really miss her.”