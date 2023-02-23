Jaedyn Cook

School: John Marshall

Year: Senior GPA: 5.0

Academic accomplishments: Cook sports a 5.0 GPA while taking Mathematical Analysis/Pre-Calculus Honors. She has been inducted into the National Honor Society. A "city kid," she was born and raised in Richmond and lauded the "family atmosphere" at John Marshall.

"Academic-wise, it was pretty rough growing up because I started actually with IEP (individualized education program) in elementary school. In middle school, I began to pick up on learning habits. So my teachers from Binford Middle School, they really helped me growing up not just academically but as a person. So shout out to them, they really helped me over the years."

Athletic accomplishments: Cook averaged 18 points, 7 blocks and 3 steals and has committed to play at East Carolina. The MVP of the Athletes for Awareness Girls Basketball Classic, Cook helped JM beat Freedom 45-23 on Jan. 21. Cook surpassed 1,000 points for her high school career on Jan. 18. John Marshall is the top seed in Region 2A. Cook was the 2022 Region 2A player of the year.

On balancing academics and athletics: "For time management, I would say I like what I do. So even something I don't like doing, I'll find something in it to drive me to do it. Especially for academics, I'll make sure to do the stuff that I like the least first so that I can get to the stuff I like the most, which is basketball. I make sure and do everything before I do my basketball, and it works out."

Favorite subject in school: She doesn't necessarily have a favorite, it's about having a connection with the teacher, "then I'm willing to learn anything." She had a great connection with her history teacher, Mrs. Waltman, last year.

Favorite food: Any kind of pasta

Favorite music: A variety, but lots of alternative.

On Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: "She's been outside of music for awhile and I think it was pretty good."

On her head coach, Virgil Burton: They've known one another for the two years Cook has been at John Marshall. "It's a really good relationship. His coaching style is an open-door relationship. ... Any of his players can come up to him and have a conversation, and it wouldn't affect the way he coaches the team. So if you come up to him with a problem, it wouldn't affect your playing time or how he sees you as a person."

On the Justices' "Mindful Mondays," a practice they started mid-season: "When we come off the weekend from home, we would talk about our feelings outside of basketball. And it will keep us all locked in during the week. ... I've noticed a big difference with the team chemistry with the kids and coaches. That respect and knowing where everyone's coming from, it really helps."

On passing 1,000 points for her career: "Before the game, my teammates, they were talking about passing me the ball every time. I was like 'I don't want to do that because I'll think too much.' If it get it within the game, then it is what it is. It's not really my priority. But once I hit that jump shot, it was a real nice feeling because when I was younger I always wanted to accomplish that. And then having my coach, Coach Crump, on the baseline, that's who I started playing basketball with so it was a full-circle type moment."

On her game: "Position-less, pretty much do everything on the floor. If you need me somewhere, I'll be there. Don't put me in a box, that's my No. 1 thing."

Favorite basketball memory: "Going on road trips with my family to tournaments -- Atlanta, Indianapolis, places like that, just having that family time, seeing the East Coast with my family."

On her mentors: Her dad, Darryl Cook, "that's where I started." And her skills coach, William Crump, "because he has a lot of knowledge with sports and mental stuff."

Teammates she's been most proud of this season: Senior forward Khamaya Earley. "It was a real big jump skills and mentally wise from last year to this year, you can really see how she put in the work and bought into the program."

On choosing East Carolina to play her college ball: "As soon as I went on the campus, everything clicked, it just felt like this is the place I want to be and this is the place I want to be an alum. So I would say the family, the vibe of it. And the place is beautiful, it's real nice."

Basketball players she grew up observing: Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson

On her proclivity for blocking shots: It's about reading the game around her. "My timing and kind of knowing what the person is going to do before they do it. So knowing they're going to do a drop step to the left because that's what they've done three times in a row."

Projected major in college: Business management, she wants to be a realtor.

Interests outside of basketball: She loves to draw, read and play the guitar and saxophone. Started playing in sixth grade.

Goals this year for her Justices: "Once we lost in the [Class 2] semifinals last year, it was pretty tough. But now with pretty much a totally different team, we've all noticed that we can actually win states. If last year we lost in the semis, we can actually go to states and win states, so that's the No. 1 goal everybody has in mind."

