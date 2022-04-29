Glen Allen edges Douglas Freeman in renewal of budding baseball rivalry

After suffering its sole loss of the season to Douglas Freeman in the season opener on March 15, Glen Allen starting pitcher Alex Heid said his team was extra motivated entering the rematch.

The Jaguars achieved their revenge, winning 6-4 on Friday night.

“Definitely some extra motivation,” Heid said. “We’ve been battling Freeman since freshman year for me, so it’s always good to go out there and beat them.”

Glen Allen moves to 11-1 with the win. Douglas Freeman slips to 9-2.

After allowing three runs through the first two innings, Heid held the Mavericks scoreless before leaving in the seventh.

“I needed to just settle down and throw strikes and let my defense work,” Heid said. “I trusted them to make the plays for me.”

Heid also had highlights on offense. In the third inning he bunted a single and advanced the lone runner from second to third before stealing second on the next pitch.

“I felt really good at the plate,” Heid said. “Making square contact.”

With two runners in scoring position, Heid’s catcher, junior Cam Slough, delivered, hitting a double to left field and advancing both runners home to make it a 3-3 game.

“I knew he was coming with the fastball with the 2-0 count,” Slough said. “I just drove it down the line and got us two extra runs.”

The hot offense continued for the Jaguars in the third when junior third baseman Andrew Harris hit a sacrificial pop fly to advance Slough home from third, giving Glen Allen a 4-3 lead. Junior outfielder Peyton Via and senior shortstop Ethan Brooks singled while senior first baseman/pitcher Jaden Kinsler was walked to make it bases loaded.

Via made it 5-3 after an errant throw attempting to pick him off.

Defense was key for the Jaguars after the third. They flipped a double play in the fifth when Maverick’s sophomore Lee Sowers hit a ground ball to Heid, who quickly delivered it to senior Anthony Conner making the tag at second, before throwing it to junior Chris Johnson to tag the runner at first.

Heid was all business in the sixth, striking out two and causing the third batter to hit an easy out towards second. Brooks got the home fans on their feet in the bottom of the sixth, hitting a double deep into center field.

“I felt good contact at the plate,” Brooks said. “He gave me a pitch I could drive, so I just drove in the gap and did what I could do with it.”

Brooks soon stole third before a wild pitch allowed him to run home to make it a 6-3 game.

Herod gave visiting fans something to get excited about, hitting a double to right field to start the top of the seventh. Sophomore Ryan Bland hit one towards second, which was mishandled at first, allowing Bland to reach and giving Herod time to steal third.

Heid moved to second base, and Kinsler was tapped to close the game on the mound. Kinsler struck out two before a throw to Heid at second to prevent Bland from stealing was mishandled, giving Herod ample time to score from third and make it 6-4.

Kinsler quickly regained focus and struck out Sowers to end the game and keep the Jaguars' 11 game win streak alive, dating back to their home-opening 8-4 loss to Douglas Freeman.