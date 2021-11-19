Glen Allen finally seizes state title, downing Frank Cox in Class 6 boys volleyball final

Glen Allen entered Thursday’s matchup with the edge in two key areas. They were playing on their home turf in Richmond - even if it wasn’t on their school’s home court like in the spring - with a loud contingent of Jaguars students and supporters lining both sides of the court.

This group of Jaguars was also familiar with the championship atmosphere. The same couldn’t be said for the visiting Falcons from Virginia Beach, who last competed for a Class 6 title in 2017, a loss to Cosby.

Senior Trevor Foy provided the vocal spark for Glen Allen before the opening serve, and that energy carried throughout the first two sets. The offense flowed through junior setter Andrew Onusconich, who set up Cowart and the rest of the Jaguars’ high-risers for 30 assists throughout the match.

The defense, led by libero Riley Irmen, was almost always in the right position to set up the big plays on offense. Cox senior Daniel Hurley, the biggest player on the court, was often the one powering spikes onto Glen Allen’s side of the court.

On many of those, Irmen threw himself onto the floor and kept the ball in play in what looked like sure points for the Falcons. The junior in the white jersey finished with 18 digs.