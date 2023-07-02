Legendary Highland Springs boys basketball coach George Lancaster once told former Springers player Jay Jones, just 14 years old at the time, that he would one day make a good coach.

Jones graduated from Highland Springs in 2011. Twelve years later, he is taking on his first head coaching role at the high school level for the Glen Allen girls basketball team, one of the area’s most successful programs in recent years.

“He changed my life,” Jones said of Lancaster. “Without him, I wouldn’t be here.”

Jones has been coaching for 10 years, including seven in Henrico County as an assistant at Highland Springs, Varina and Hermitage. Jones helped the Blue Devils boys win a state championship in 2017, and pointed to Varina coach Kenneth Randolph and assistant Kennard Wyche as two of the chief mentors in his coaching journey.

At Glen Allen, Jones hopes to foster a “family atmosphere” akin to those which he said have driven success at Highland Springs and Varina, with the help of assistants Darryl Fitts and Demitrius Gary, who have worked alongside Jones during much of his career.

“I thought Glen Allen was a good opportunity, it gets me one step closer to my dream, which is to help young ladies get to the next level through the high school system, and building up young ladies to be the best they can be,” Jones said.

“Give them different avenues to prepare for their future goals, which can be anything in or out of sports. Glen Allen is a great place for that.”

Jones has also spent years coaching girls and boys teams on the AAU circuit with the Virginia Havoc program, and led the Short Pump Middle School girls to a district title in 2022.

“I just love Henrico, I grew up here,” said Jones, who has his own mentoring and tutoring business that offers students support through after-school and summer programs.

“When I graduated from ODU, I wanted to come back home and help kids understand that it’s bigger than basketball. The basketball is going to stop one day. Can you make an impact and give back to your community?”

Jones attended Chowan for a short time before transferring to and finishing his undergraduate education at Old Dominion.

Glen Allen girls hoops won a Region 5C title in 2022, and this past season went 23-3 and reached the Class 5 semifinal.

During the regular season, the Jaguars defeated eventual state champs Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) 61-48.

Former Jags coach Rick Brennan stepped down after the season. Jones said he wants his teams to play a fast and disciplined brand of basketball, as Glen Allen moves up to Class 6 beginning with the upcoming school year.

“The younger generation in that area, they just love sports, they love to work,” Jones said of the competitive opportunity at his new post.

“The kids really work hard. So that’s something that drew my attention a long time ago. And it’s a great facility, one of the best in the area. It gives you that college feel.

“And just the rich history, they’ve been doing great, and I just want to put my piece on it by helping them get to that next level. ... I feel like we’re going to be right there in the middle of the pack because of the work we’re going to put in this summer leading up to the season.”

