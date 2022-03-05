Glen Allen girls fall to Briar Woods in overtime thriller state playoff game

They were close. Oh, so close.

Close, though, doesn’t count in the unforgiving, one-and-done world of tournament basketball, and that’s the harsh and immutable lesson that the Glen Allen Jaguars learned Friday night when they dropped a 50-48 overtime thriller to visiting Briar Woods in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

“We had our chances,” said GA coach Rick Brennan, whose squad, No. 5 in the final Times-Dispatch Top 10, finished 21-3. “They’re a good team. They moved the ball around very, very well which created some problems for us.

“It got down to the wire. They made a couple of foul shots. We couldn’t get a good shot off at the end.”

Defenses reigned.

The Jags’ man-to-man forced 17-for-48 shooting and created 19 Falcons’ turnovers.

The problem was that the home team had difficulty converting those turnovers into points.

“If you look at our chalkboard, ‘Finish’ was one of our targets,” Brennan said. “We didn’t do it as well as we should have.”

The Falcons (17-8) utilized a variety of zone looks, mostly in the front court, to force 20-for-55 shooting and 13 turnovers and create a 42-30 rebounding advantage.

The Jaguars’ plan was to use crisp passing and look inside to 6-1 freshman Ava Johnson. If her shot is there, she takes it. If not, she kicks it back out so the perimeter players can create.

“We’ve worked against zones,” Brennan said, “but they covered us much better than we saw on film. They were really wide on the film, but they toned it down. Our sweet spots weren’t there like they normally are.

“We tried to get mismatches on the blocks with our baseline runner, but they didn’t materialize as much as we thought they would. Then, they got on our shooters.”

Once Briar Woods (Loudoun County) recovered from an early 7-0 deficit with an 8-0 run, no more than five points separated the teams the rest of the way.

The score was 44-all at the end of regulation, and it was in overtime that 5-11 sophomore guard Hope Drake, whose shooting had kept the Falcons aloft, intensified her effort.

“In the beginning, my 3’s weren’t going in, so I had to adjust,” said Drake, who lit up Glen Allen for 28 points. “So I drove to the basket and hit a couple of 2’s. As the game progressed, I knew I had to do more. I’d hit those (3-point) shots before. I had confidence I could make those shots.

“They were playing so much high man (-to-man), so my teammates recognized that screens would work really well to get me open.”

After Johnson’s jumper from the right elbow at 2:57 put GA up 46-44, Drake drained her fourth 3-ball at 1:57 for a 47-46 lead.

Riley Waite answered with a short jumper from the left baseline at 1:25 to the high-decibel approval of the Glen Allen faithful.

A free throw by Taylor Price at 1:04 enabled Briar Woods to pull even.

Then, with 9.1 second remaining, Drake calmly sank two foul shots to seal the deal.

“My dad calls it resetting,” she said. “Take a breath. It’s just like any other free throw. When I heard the crowd, I just knew I had to block out the noise.”

The moment stings for the Jaguars, a very young team with three freshman starters. No doubt, the sting will linger.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” said Cierra McGinlay, a 5-6 junior guard who scored 15 points, “but I view this as motivation. We’re going to get this experience again next year, and we’re going to play our best and win.”

Briar Woods……………….10 15 9 9 6 -- 50

Glen Allen……………………9 15 8 10 4 -- 48

Briar Woods (17-8) – Veatch 0, Chen 5, Tehan 0, Price 5, Shin 4, Maltese 0, Drake 28, Cabiness 8, Bohmer 0. Totals: 17 11-19 50.

Glen Allen (21-3) –Worsham 6, Disbrow 5, Shoulders 0, Waite 9, Cochrane 0, Johnson 12, McGinlay 15, Tinsley 1, Fellin 0. Totals: 20 3-4 48.