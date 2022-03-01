Glen Allen girls, Highland Springs boys claim Region 5C crowns

Glen Allen and Highland Springs both sent their girls and boys teams into the Region 5C championship games Monday night, and history was made when the Jaguars won their first regional championship in the girls program’s history and the Springers boys earned their first title in more than a decade.

The Highland Springs boys will host the Region 5D runner-up, either Riverside (Leesburg) or Albemarle (Charlottesville), for their state quarterfinal matchup Friday while Glen Allen travels to the champs’ home arena.

On the girls side, the teams will face either Briar Woods (Ashburn) or Woodgrove (Purcellville) out of Region 5D.

Jaguars girls coach Rick Brennan said he saw something special in his girls team on day one. They have a talented bunch of freshmen, backed by strong leadership in their experienced upperclassmen. Mia Betts, their senior point guard sidelined by injury this season, was so valuable from the bench that Brennan said she acted as another coach.

It all added up in the title game, where Glen Allen (21-2) dominated Highland Springs (15-5) for a 48-21 win.

“It is just unbelievable that they put themselves in this position,” Brennan said. “… It’s just a joy to watch.”

Junior Samaria Jackson was a stalwart for Highland Springs, but the team’s usual scorers struggled to get off decent shots and build momentum.

Glen Allen plays with a familiar chemistry. On a defensive team, 6-foot-2 freshman Ava Johnson dominated off the glass, and every player on the court could move the ball from there.

From the top down within the Jaguars team, the same sentiment echoes on their success — it came from hard work and their dedication to each other.

“Everybody plays together as a team,” said Cierra McGinlay, a junior guard.

“It’s our work ethic, and wanting to win and wanting to play.”

“Buying in,” added Claudia Disbrow, who stepped up as point guard following Betts’ injury and led Monday’s game with 21 points. McGinlay and Springer Ah’Kiyah Pye both had 10 points.

And while Brennan had belief in his team and Jaguars basketball to be successful against Highland Springs, he continued to be surprised and impressed by how his team has improved throughout the season against top opponents in the area.

“What Highland Springs has done for this community and girls basketball is phenomenal, and I applaud them all the way through,” Brennan said.

The Glen Allen boys came out the gate with an even more dominant start, opening the game with a 12-0 run.

It was enough to make the Highland Springs coaching staff nervous. But their players, not so much.

“I was probably more concerned than they were,” said Springers coach Reggie Tennyson. “They kept saying, ‘Coach, we OK, we got it, we gone win this.’ I tip my hat to them for that. They knew.”

Led by 6-3 sophomore Danzelle Coles, the Springers (20-4) were even by the end of the first quarter. Both teams fought a back-and-forth battle through the following frames, but in the end, the Springers’ self confidence proved to be well-placed as they pulled ahead for a 54-61 victory over the Jaguars (18-5).

One of the key players was 5-10 point guard Quanye Veney. Tennyson described Veney not only as a fearless competitor, but a kind man — the sort who shows up to the little league game of his coach’s 8-year-old godson the night before competing for a championship, just to show his support.

Veney — a UR football commit at wide receiver — is part of a senior class that has been building up anticipation since their sophomore year, and who remind some of the ‘07 class that won Highland Springs a state basketball title.

“A lot of people came back this year with a lot of hunger, so we stayed together and did it for each other,” Veney said. “

Veney put up 19 points and navigated a Glen Allen defense that worked hard to shut down the Springers’ leading scorer, senior Dorian Davis. Coles finished with 22 points, center C.J. Mosley had 8 and Davis had 10.

Jaguars forward Kelvin Choice had a fantastic night on both sides of the court, leading his team with 14 points. Cliff Fuller had 12 and Brandon Coughlan had 10.

The significance of the Highland Springs title got to Tennyson, too; the coach and his wife both graduated from the school, and he’s been on the coaching staff with the team since 2004, taking over as head coach in 2016.

“I’m so proud of these young men,” Tennyson said. “… These are like my sons, all of them. We have a certain connection and bond that’s special. Whenever you achieve something to this magnitude, it is so fulfilling. To be able to share it with so many people is just a tremendous honor.”

GIRLS

Highland Springs 6 4 6 5 — 21

Glen Allen 9 17 15 7 — 48

HS — Ah’Kiyah Pye 10, Samaria Jackson 5, Morgan Boyd 4, Kaylah Baxter 2; GA — Claudia Disbrow 21, Cierra McGinlay 10, Sydney Worsham 6, Lindsey Shoulders 5, Ava Johnson 4, TaLeah Tinsley 2. BOYS

Highland Springs 12 10 18 21 — 61

Glen Allen 12 16 10 16 — 54