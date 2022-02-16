Glen Allen girls, John Marshall boys win in late-season showdown

John Marshall’s boys and girls basketball teams both traveled out to Glen Allen for a regular-season concluding doubleheader Tuesday.

The No. 5 Jaguars charged past the Justices 50-28 in the opening girls game, while the No. 1 Jayem boys passed the centennial mark in their win over No. 8 Glen Allen, 101-69.

With the girls’ win, Glen Allen (19-2) claimed its first top seed heading into the postseason under Jaguars coach Rick Brennan — with a young starting lineup, only a year after playing no season at all.

“I’m ecstatic,” Brennan said. “I didn’t dream of pulling this season together, I really didn’t.”

Glen Allen built a 23-8 lead in the first half. The steady presence of senior point guard Claudia Disbrow and junior guard Cierra McGinlay led the way offensively, putting up 14 points and 17 points, respectively.

Disbrow, who had to step up as point guard following an injury to Mia Betts, said the team felt unified in its fight to come together and improve.

“We just all wanted to make the most of this season,” Disbrow said. “The younger players stepped up, and the seniors really took over, shared the leadership and taught them the tradition of Glen Allen basketball.”

Brennan said his team truly thrives as a unit, and that was on display Tuesday. Quick passing drove their plays, and a strong defensive effort meant the Jaguars were usually the ones reclaiming the ball whenever the Justices (13-6) made a push.

Jayem’s junior forward Jaedyn Cook put up 17 points, and her length allowed her to get between Glen Allen’s otherwise stellar passing.

Ava Johnson, a 6-1 center for the Jaguars, led in defensive rebounds, and is one of four freshmen who earned their spot with the varsity squad. Their development through the season, along with a squad-wide next player up mentality, has helped boost them through a successful regular season.

But now is not the time to get comfortable.

“We’re playing well, and, when we play together, we can be really good,” Brennan said. “Nineteen and two is probably as good as we’ve ever started, but like I just told them, now the real thing comes.”

In the boys game, While the Jaguars (16-4) picked up an early lead, backed by the clean shot of senior forward Kelvin Choice, the Justices (16-4) did not take long to run off with the game.

Five Jayem players shot for double digits; sophomore PG Damon “Redd” Thompson led with 23 points.

Along with firing power, the Justices are backed by the playmaking abilities of senior shooting guard Kashawn Cordes and sophomore guard Dominique Bailey, making for a continued habit of a well-rounded attack.

And with another solid win in the books, Justice coach Ty White said his team is in a good position to turn its focus onto the postseason.

“We’re ready to get ready,” White said. “Now we’re trying to figure out who we’re going to match up against in regionals.”

GIRLS

JOHN MARSHALL 4 4 9 11 — 28

GLEN ALLEN 15 8 9 18 — 50

JM — Jaedyn Cook 17 pts., Zuri Hall 3 pts., Jerri Jones 3 pts., Khamaya Earley 3 pts., Ebony Henderson 2 pts.; GA — Cierra McGinlay 17 pts., Claudia Disbrow 14 pts., Sydney Worsham 9 pts., Ava Johnson 7 pts., Sarah Fellin 2 pts., Taleah Tinsley 1 pt.

BOYS

JOHN MARSHALL 26 31 21 23 — 101

GLEN ALLEN 14 13 22 20 — 69