Glen Allen girls stay unbeaten with commanding home win over Mills Godwin

It was, plain and simple, the Glen Allen Jaguars’ night.

All they touched turned to gold.

They ran their trademark man-to-man defense on full throttle.

They crashed the boards with fundamental precision and purpose.

They executed, with few exceptions, their move-quickly-but-be-patient-and-unselfish offensive schemes smoothly, precisely, and intentionally.

The result was a 60-23 victory over visiting Mills Godwin on Friday.

“We always talk about our defense leads to offense,” said Glen Allen coach Rick Brennan, whose squad improved to 10-0. “If we hone in on defense, we get fast breaks and all sorts of opportunities.

“Even referees will tell me that when these girls play together and pass the ball like they did tonight, they’re very, very good.”

The Jaguars used an 11-0 run in the last 2 minutes of the first quarter to stretch a 13-6 edge into a commanding 24-6 advantage entering the second.

During those first 8 minutes, they hit 11 of 21 shots, mostly from close range save Riley Waite’s 3-pointer at 0:57, and forced 10 costly turnovers which deprived the Eagles (10-4) of any offensive rhythm and set the tone for the evening.

“We really thrive off of each other’s energy,” said 5-9 sophomore forward Lindsey Shoulders. “Really work together, swing the ball, and move as one.

“Every possession, we’re just looking for the best shot. The more we swing it, the closer we get to that. If that’s the first shot, we take it. If that’s the 13th shot, we take it. We just do our best to get the best shot.”

Though the outcome seemed a fait accompli, the Eagles never backed down. Try as they might, though, they found themselves trailing 39-15 at the break, then surrendered 21 unanswered points – mostly chip shots off turnovers plus two strikes from behind the arc by Ava Johnson and one by Cierra McGinlay – in the third quarter.

“We knew this would be a tough game,” Brennan said. “Godwin was 10-3 coming in for a reason. We’re looking for the best team shot we can get, whether it’s a 3-pointer or down low. These girls are doing a really great job doing that.”

The Jaguars shot 27-for-57 and dealt 15 assists. They limited Godwin to 10-of-27 shooting, managed a 27-24 rebounding edge, registered 17 steals (three above their season average), committed just eight turnovers, and forced 29.

“We try to play defense with controlled aggression where we’re aggressive but not fouling,” said 5-6 senior guard Klyne Walker. “Staying in front of them, getting turnovers and steals that lead to our offense.”

Though subs played the fourth quarter and the Eagles, plucky and undeterred, outscored Glen Allen 8-0, a casual observer not watching the scoreboard might have perceived that the game was a down-to-the-wire matchup with the outcome very much in doubt.

Case in point: with 2 minutes left, the Jags’ Sarah Fellin and Godwin’s Maggie Hiatt went after a loose ball near midcourt. A scrum ensued. There was no mopping up for those coming off the bench. This was their time.

“When they were pressing us when we had our subs in, we were trying to stay disciplined enough to get the ball in to our best guard,” said McGinlay, a 5-7 senior who finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

“They were aggressive on defense. We had to keep our intensity up.”

Mills Godwin………………6 9 0 8 – 23

Glen Allen…………………..24 15 21 0 – 60

Mills Godwin (10-4) – Foster 4, Carroll 0, Delano 2, Gray 0, Honaker 2, Nemyer 4, Fairman 0, Ross 0, Sylvia 0, Hiatt 11. Totals: 10 2-4 23.

Glen Allen (10-0) – Worsham 14, Johnson 6, Walker 0, Lyles 0, Fries 0, Shoulders 6, Waite 8, Felin 2, McGinlay 22, Teasley 2. Totals: 27 0-2 60.