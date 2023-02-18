The Glen Allen and Hanover boys and the Highland Springs and Atlee girls indoor tracks teams all claimed region titles this week at the combined Region 5C and 4B meet held Tuesday and Thursday at Highland Springs.

The Jaguars boys finished with 114 points to grab the 5C crown, with the Springers boys placing second with 102 points. The result was flipped on the girls side, with Highland Springs taking the top spot at 97 points, followed by Glen Allen with 88.

Jaguars coach Matt Walton said his program doesn’t hang its hat on any one athlete or series of events.

Rather, a collective effort across all disciplines helped Glen Allen, which posted seven individual region champs and will take nearly 40 athletes to states next weekend in Virginia Beach, earn a team title.

“We had a really diverse way about scoring and putting together points for the meet,” Walton said.

Among the individual standouts for the Jags were sophomore Elly Velasquez, who won the 1600 in 5:15.36; junior Emily Romano, the top girls pole vaulter with a final mark of 11-6; senior Danielle Bryan, who claimed a region title in the shot put with a final throw of 34-6; Xavier Moss, the 55-meter dash champion (6.56); Marquis Belle, who won the 300 in 34.98; 3200-meter champ Eric Fagan (9:36.93); and shot put winner Seth Morris (46-7).

Glen Allen trailed on the boys side for much of the meet, but knew it would have a bevy of late points in the 3200, which helped the Jags pull past the Springers.

Joining Fagan atop the leaderboard were sophomore Trevor Lawson (second place, 9:44.13) and junior Luke Craven (fourth place, 9:56.97).

“They had a great 3200, that put us in front, but all around for the team we had a very solid outing top to bottom,” Walton said, adding that a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 relay was key in sealing the deal for the team title.

“Eric, Trevor and Luke had phenomenal races, very talented athletes, they put together some solid races and did some fantastic things for the team. I was very proud of how they ran.”

Moss, whom Walton’s team calls “X,” added contributions on the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. Belle narrowly finished second in the 500. Morris set a personal record in qualifying. Bryan, who also hit a PR, has “worked her tail off year after year,” Walton said.

Romano was the indoor and outdoor pole vault state champion last year. And Velasquez, an individual cross country champion, ran a season-best time in the 1600.

“We’ve got a tremendous group set to go [to states] next week,” Walton said. “We’re really excited to see what we can do. Proud of the team, proud of all the coaches and their hard work and dedication.The region champion Springers girls were led by junior Pryncess Jackson, the 55-hurdles winner in 8.24, high jump champ with a final mark of 5-6 and top triple jumper (39-10).

In Region 4B, the Hanover boys won a team title behind 55-hurdles champ, senior Deonte Harris (7.80) and sophomore high jump winner Robbie Seifert (5-10). Harris also placed third in the high jump, second in the long jump and won the triple jump with a final mark of 44-9.5.

On the girls side for Hanover, two-time All-Metro runner of the year Alli Crytser won the 1000 in 2:57.85 and the 1600 in 5:07.23.

Leading the charge for the Atlee girls champs were freshman high jump champion Zoe Curtis (4-10) and senior shot put winner Mackenzie Brittle (31-06.25). The Raiders also posted top-three finishes in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

The Class 5 and 6 state meet is scheduled for next weekend at Virginia Beach Sports Center, while the Class 3 and 4 meet will be held at Liberty University on Feb. 27 and 28.

