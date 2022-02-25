Glen Allen, Highland Springs claim spots in girls basketball state tournament

No. 1-seeded Glen Allen and No. 2 Highland Springs have earned a spot in the Class 5 state tournament, and will face each other for the Region 5C title.

The Jaguars (20-2) took out L.C. Bird, 62-35, on Thursday, while the Springers (15-3) needed an extra overtime period to leap ahead of Hermitage, 71-60. The championship game will be played at Highland Springs on Monday.

“The Bird program has just been top notch all the way through. Year in, year out, Chevette [Waller] does a great job with them,” said Glen Allen coach Rick Brennan. “My group has just gotten better and better. I did not imagine this big a lead.

“Now it’s Monday against Highland Springs, which is another team that’s been there, done that, and we’re looking forward to that.”

Glen Allen and the Skyhawks (12-9) took to the court first Thursday night at Midlothian. The game started slow on the offensive front, as each team’s defensive pressure limited the number of quality opportunities. The Jaguars ended the quarter with the lead, but it was narrow.

In the second quarter, they picked up speed and widened the gap for an 8-point advantage.

But the majority of Glen Allen’s final margin came after intermission. The team has a variety of shooting threats, but the night’s leader, Sydney Worsham, was also tasked with smothering Bird’s Trinity Dale.

Worsham finished with 15 points on the night. Dale, an undeniably dynamic player, was capped at 10, with only one field goal.

One of four freshmen to earn their spot on the varsity roster, Brennan said Worsham started the season with some nerves and could be timid to shoot. But she’s developed throughout the year and has been playing “lights out” defense for the past month.

“It’s definitely been wild, but people on the team helped and motivated us,” Worsham said. “In general, we’re feeling really motivated and confident.”

Claudia Disbrow followed close behind in point production for the Jaguars with 14 points, and Cierra McGinlay added 12. Dale’s 10 points led the Skyhawks, and she was the only player on her team to break double digits.

And while Brennan said his squad was ecstatic about their achievements so far, they weren’t about to get complacent, either.

“Going to states is huge for us, and those girls are excited. But we don’t want to just get there, we want to keep playing basketball and playing well,” Brennan said.

In the second game of the evening, Highland Springs built a comfortable 31-19 lead in the first half.

But the third quarter saw Hermitage (17-6) build some serious momentum, largely off the scoring of Bre Robinson. The Panthers put up a 15-0 run to bring them within five at the end of the quarter while the Springer offense stalled; 11 of those points came from Robinson.

Both teams fought hard in the fourth quarter, but a shot from Hermitage’s Janiya Harmon snatched the last of Highland Springs’ lead, forcing the game into overtime.

“My fear was that the youth would catch us. It did,” said Springers coach Franklin Harris. “But they didn’t let it destroy them.”

Robinson picked up three more from the free-throw line early in extra time for the lead.

The Springers stayed composed. A few shots later, sophomore guard Morgan Boyd found the net to give her team a 61-60 lead. Then hotshot freshman Bri Shelton continued her own offensive attack, adding a pair of treys that helped build to a final score of 71-60.

Boyd, who is also reliable defensively for Highland Springs, finished with 16 points. Shelton had 23. Ah’Kiyah Pye added 13. Robinson led the game with 30, while Harmon had 11.

“They knew they had to make plans, and they did,” Harris said. “We are literally watching them grow up each day and each time they walk out onto the floor.

“People don’t understand what Highland Springs went through, and what that last team was. To watch this group of freshmen, sophomores and three juniors get better each day and make it to the states? We’re playing with house money now. We just have to relax and go play.”

Still, the history of Highland Springs basketball isn’t lost on its young roster.

“I feel like we really came through and stepped up to do what we needed to do to win,” Boyd said. “I think we’ve got a great group, we can go a long way and we’re trying to get a ring this year.”

L.C. BIRD 6 9 14 6 — 35

GLEN ALLEN 10 13 28 11 — 62

LCB — Trinity Dale 10 pts., R’Mia Crutchfield 7 pts., Justice Hicks 6 pts., Jazmeir Brown 5 pts., Nia Armstrong 2 pts., Essence Cushionberry 2 pts., Sanara Anderson 2 pts., Camille Martin 2 pts.; GA — Sydney Worsham 15 pts., Claudia Disbrow 14 pts., Cierra McGinlay 12 pts., Lindsey Shoulders 7 pts., Ava Johnson 7 pts., Riley Waite 4 pts., Sarah Fellin 3 pts.

HERMITAGE 8 19 15 23 3 — 60

HIGHLAND SPRINGS 15 16 8 18 14 — 71