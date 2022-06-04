Glen Allen holds off Freeman for Region 5C baseball title

Last year Glen Allen entered the seventh and final inning of the region baseball tournament with a lead and walked off the field in bitter defeat.

Fast forward 12 months and the Jaguars found themselves in the same situation in Friday’s Class 5, Region C championship versus Freeman.

Freeman trailed Glen Allen 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning and had runners on second and third with two outs as the Mavericks tried to make the Jags relive their 2021 nightmare. But Glen Allen ace Jaden Kinsler would not allow history to repeat itself. Kinsler froze the final hitter of the night to grab the strikeout and the regional trophy for the Jaguars.

“That was the rallying cry all year, to get back to this game and to win this game,” Glen Allen coach Dave Savino said after the Jags’ win at Deep Run. “It was a little too exciting for an old man like me, but we trusted in Jaden and Jaden came through.”

Kinsler was one of three Glen Allen (18-3) pitchers who contributed to the victory. Senior Ethan Hudson got the start and pitched three solid innings before a home run off the bat of Freeman’s Ryder Warren ended Hudson’s night in the fourth.

The homer gave Freeman a 3-2 lead, and Glen Allen reliever Chad Martin ensured that the Mavericks lead wouldn’t grow larger. Martin pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings baseball to set up late-inning dramatics for the Jaguars.

Freeman maintained its 3-2 lead into the top of the sixth inning when Glen Allen's bats came to life. Junior Peyton Via jumpstarted the inning with a leadoff double and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Connor. Then, with two outs and runners on first and third, junior Cameron Slough ripped a go-ahead RBI single into left field.

Freeman (20-4) was able to get a runner in scoring position in the sixth in addition to the two in the seventh, but it was Glen Allen’s night. Mavericks coach Ray Moore was proud of his team’s fight after surrendering the lead but quickly set his sights on the state tournament.

Glen Allen will be at home against Region D runner-up Independence Tuesday in the state quarterfinals. Freeman will travel to Region D champ Riverside in Leesburg.

“They gave everything they had,” Moore said of his team. “They just came up a little short tonight.