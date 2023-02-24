From the Archives: A look back at the Hotel John Marshall John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel 1027_POD_dempsey004 Bars Nancy Reagan cattle auction dinn.jpg hbyrd01.jpg lholt18.jpg John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel John Marshall Hotel

Come tournament time, the secret to success is not really a secret at all.

It’s defense. Relentless, hard-nosed, passionately played, no-holds-barred, blue-collar defense.

Case – actually, cases – in point.

In the first semifinal in the Class 5, Region C tournament at Glen Allen Thursday evening, the host Jaguars, No.4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, limited Mills Godwin to 8-of-28 shooting and forced 25 turnovers en route to a 45-27 victory.

In the second, No. 5 L.C. Bird outscored No. 7 Highland Springs 18-1 in the first quarter, then deftly and emphatically fended off threat-after-threat by the feisty Springers before heading home to Chester with a 58-41 win.

The Jags and Skyhawks meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. for the regional title. Both squads have earned a berth in the upcoming state tournament.

“It’s definitely exciting,” said Bird coach Chevette Waller. “We worked very hard in the pre-season. All those track workouts and weight lifting. We were running, doing bleachers, doing sprint workouts, doing endurance. We’ve got a lot of little guards. They have to be able to stretch the floor and play four quarters. The work is finally paying off. The girls are seeing the reward at the end, but it’s not the end yet.”

Showing a variety of man-to-man looks, the Skyhawks locked down Highland Springs in the first quarter by allowing 0-for-7 shooting and forcing six turnovers.

“Our defense is our intensity,” said guard Lauryn George, a 5-5 senior who pulled yeoman’s duty spearheading the press and front-court defense. “When we play defense, we score. The intensity and atmosphere were there. We keep our composure every game, and we keep our heads.

While Waller’s crew was building its hefty first-quarter lead, they hit six-of-12 shots, two of which were 3-pointers by Lanijah Williams.

“Our teams are similar,” said Waller. “They’re both very athletic. We both can get up and down the floor. We like to press. We were able to make some early turnovers and cash them in and make some easy buckets.”

Was she surprised by the Skyhawks’ early domination?

“Absolutely,” said Waller. “This is the first quarter where we started at 100 (percent) and were able to finish the quarter.

We haven’t put together four quarters this whole year. Our emphasis was to start at the jump ball and not wait ‘til catchup.”

Though down big, the Springers were hardly ready to slink off into the night.

That said, they were never able to cut significantly into Bird’s advantage, and when they were forced to foul to stop the clock, the Skyhawks had an answer (13-for-18 from the foul line including 12-for-16 by Kyah Smith.

“Just block everything out,” said Smith, a 5-9 junior guard, of her touch at the line. “We’ve had a lot of practice on free throws.”

“And defense. If you want to get in the game, you have to play defense. That’s just what we do.”

The Springers steadied the ship and played Bird even after the first quarter, very much on the strength of their own defensive effort that kept pressure on Bird throughout.

“You never sleep on Highland Springs,” Waller said. “You just have to play the entire game. They’re going to play four quarters. We’re fortunate that a lot of their 3-balls didn’t fall, and we were able to cash in on free throws.”

Though they had lost to Glen Allen during the regular season by 37 and 19, the Eagles conceded absolutely nothing.

Using a 2-2-1 press which reverted quickly to a 2-3 in the front court, the Jaguars jumped ahead 12-4 after a quarter. Godwin cut the difference to 14-11 in the second, but the Jags ended the quarter with a steal and layup by Riley Waite and 3-pointers by Ava Johnson and Cierra McGinlay to take a 22-11 lead into the break.

“It’s about hustling and moving your feet,” said Sydney Worsham, a sophomore guard who scored 13 points. “We focus on getting back and setting up. Godwin definitely showed up, but we’d put in the work and succeeded in the end.”

The Eagles were no slouches on defense themselves.

“We were moving the ball and cutting to the basket, but they were getting in front of us and bumping us,” said McGinley, a senior guard. “Getting open was a little bit of a struggle, but we stayed positive and ended up getting open and getting buckets that we needed.”

Glen Allen is the defending 5C champion.

“The goal for the season is to put our name up on the banner again and move a little further (than last year’s first-round exit from the state playoffs),” said GA coach Rick Brennan.

“We’re in it for the girls. We’re very pleased with where we are now. They believe they if they keep working hard, they can get better and better.”

Mills Godwin……....4 7 9 7 – 27

Glen Allen…………12 10 11 12 – 45

Mills Godwin (15-9) – Foster 0, Boston 14, Schmidt 0, Carroll 2, Delano 0, Gray 0, Honaker 5, Nemyer 4, Fairman 0, Ross 0, Sylvia 0, Hiatt 2. Totals: 8 8-8 27.

Glen Allen (22-1) – Worsham 13, Johnson 5, Walker 0, Lyles 0, Fries 0, Shoulders 4, Waite 4, Fellin 2, McGinlay 17. Totals: 19 5-8 45

3-pt. goals: MG – Boston 2, Honaker. GA – Johnson, McGinlay.

Highland Springs………1 13 7 20 – 41

L.C. Bird……………………18 12 8 19 – 58

Highland Springs (17-5) – Bailey 1, Pye 6, Boyd 18, Bayler 0, Paige 4, Shelton 2, Brown 6, S. Jackson 2, A. Jackson 2. Totals: 13 14-22 41.

L.C. Bird (20-4) – Armstrong 0, Williams 12, Dale 8, George 2, Walker 0, Cushionberry 4, Anderson 3, Smith 20, Hicks 7, Elliott 2. Totals: 16 23-33 58.

3-pt. goals: HS -- Boyd. LCB – Williams 2, Smith.