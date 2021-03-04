Glen Allen looking for first 3-0 start in football

Glen Allen football coach Perry Jones is trying not to make too much of the Jaguars’ 2-0 start.

But it may be something to take note of for a couple of reasons.

The Jaguars started 2-0 one other time since their inaugural football season in 2011: in 2013 (Glen Allen lost the next game and finished 4-7 that season.

“You don’t want those guys to start getting big-headed,” Jones said. “You erase the record every week. You probably hear that from a lot of coaches, and it sounds so cliché, but it’s the truth.”

A bigger reason: Jones, in his second season after serving two years as the defensive coordinator, is trying to continue momentum for a program that has had one winning season.

Glen Allen was 8-4 in 2018. It was 5-5 last season.

“The kids are having fun,” he said. “They’re playing fast. They’re enjoying it. It’s just a different feeling at Glen Allen that hasn’t been there before. You can feel the culture shifting in the program.”

The Jaguars have given up 14 points in two games: They beat J.R. Tucker, coached by Phillip Sims, Jones’ former teammate at Oscar Smith High in Chesapeake and at UVA, 25-7; and Douglas Freeman 17-7.