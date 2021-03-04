Glen Allen looking for first 3-0 start in football

Glen Allen football coach Perry Jones is trying not to make too much of the Jaguars’ 2-0 start.
But it may be something to take note of for a couple of reasons.
The Jaguars started 2-0 one other time since their inaugural football season in 2011: in 2013 (Glen Allen lost the next game and finished 4-7 that season.
“You don’t want those guys to start getting big-headed,” Jones said. “You erase the record every week. You probably hear that from a lot of coaches, and it sounds so cliché, but it’s the truth.”
A bigger reason: Jones, in his second season after serving two years as the defensive coordinator, is trying to continue momentum for a program that has had one winning season.
Glen Allen was 8-4 in 2018. It was 5-5 last season.
“The kids are having fun,” he said. “They’re playing fast. They’re enjoying it. It’s just a different feeling at Glen Allen that hasn’t been there before. You can feel the culture shifting in the program.”
The Jaguars have given up 14 points in two games: They beat J.R. Tucker, coached by Phillip Sims, Jones’ former teammate at Oscar Smith High in Chesapeake and at UVA, 25-7; and Douglas Freeman 17-7.
Sims said his team has gotten good defensive play from end Jason Johnson, who has signed with VMI; linebacker Zach Chambers, who moved from tackle to linebacker; linebacker Andrew Worsham; defensive back Patrick Carey; and cornerback Jordan Greenhow.
Greenhow, also the quarterback, is headed to Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on on the defensive side.
Glen Allen will get a gauge of where it stands in the next two games. The Jaguars play No. 8 Hermitage on Friday and No. 1 Highland Springs next week.
“We knew it was going to be the biggest test,” Jones said. “We know they’re two tough opponents. We’re just going to prepare as best we can and just try to get it done as best we can.”
