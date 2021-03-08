 Skip to main content
Glen Allen moves in Times-Dispatch Top 10 for football
20210306_SPO_DEEPRUN_JW03

Douglas Freeman High School versus Deep Run High School at Deep Run, Friday 2/5/2021. Freeman’s Luke Jennette (15) is defended by Deep Run’s Victor Swarray (12) and Corey Crump (2) as he tries to pull in a pass in the end zone.

 JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

T-D Top 10

                                 Record Prev.

1. Highland Springs       2-0       1

2. Benedictine               1-0       2

3. Hopewell                   1-0      3

4. Deep Run                  2-0      4

5. Monacan                   2-0      5

6. St. Christopher’s        1-0      6

7. Hermitage                 1-0      8

8. Glen Allen                  2-1     --

9. Varina                       1-1      9

10. Patrick Henry           2-0     10

