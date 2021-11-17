Glen Allen, Patrick Henry and Maggie Walker GS all play for boys volleyball state titles on Thursday

Three out of four teams competing for state volleyball titles on Thursday hail from the greater Richmond area.

Glen Allen will be fighting for the Class 6 championship, which includes both Class 6 and Class 5 programs. Region 5A champs Cox (22-1), out of Virginia Beach, claimed the second spot.

Setter Andrew Onusconich and his crew earned their spot in the final with a straight-sets defeat of Deep Run, a team they also beat out in the Region 5C title.

The Wildcats had claimed their fourth consecutive Class 5 state championship last spring — over the Jaguars (22-0). They’d also beaten three-time Class 6 champs James River in three sets during the quarterfinals.

The Class 4, for Classes 1-4, title game also features a rematch between Patrick Henry and Maggie Walker.

In the spring 2020 season, the Patriots swept the Green Dragons to become the first boys volleyball program in VHSL history to earn five straight crowns. They also faced off in this season’s Western regional final, with the same outcome.