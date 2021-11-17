 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glen Allen, Patrick Henry and Maggie Walker GS all play for boys volleyball state titles on Thursday
0 Comments
top story

Glen Allen, Patrick Henry and Maggie Walker GS all play for boys volleyball state titles on Thursday

  • 0
20210425_SPO_JRIVER

James River player Nathan Moss (13) spikes the ball past Thomas Dale player Deklan Wingo (4) during a boys Class 6 volleyball state championship game on Saturday, April 24, 2021at James River High School in Midlothian, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Three out of four teams competing for state volleyball titles on Thursday hail from the greater Richmond area.

Glen Allen will be fighting for the Class 6 championship, which includes both Class 6 and Class 5 programs. Region 5A champs Cox (22-1), out of Virginia Beach, claimed the second spot.

Setter Andrew Onusconich and his crew earned their spot in the final with a straight-sets defeat of Deep Run, a team they also beat out in the Region 5C title.

The Wildcats had claimed their fourth consecutive Class 5 state championship last spring — over the Jaguars (22-0). They’d also beaten three-time Class 6 champs James River in three sets during the quarterfinals.

The Class 4, for Classes 1-4, title game also features a rematch between Patrick Henry and Maggie Walker.

In the spring 2020 season, the Patriots swept the Green Dragons to become the first boys volleyball program in VHSL history to earn five straight crowns. They also faced off in this season’s Western regional final, with the same outcome.

The Western section dominated the Class 4 tournament. Along with Patrick Henry and Maggie Walker, Colonial Heights and Atlee rounded out the semifinal teams to ensure the title wouldn’t be leaving Richmond.

The Patriots (22-3) topped the Raiders (17-8) for the fourth time this season to move on, while the Green Dragons (16-8) beat out the Minutemen (19-6).

Both championships will be hosted by the Siegel Center, with Class 4 taking the court at 6 p.m. and Class 6 at 8 p.m.

SEMIFINAL SCORES

CLASS 6

GLEN ALLEN 3, DEEP RUN 0

FRANK COX 3, HICKORY 0

CLASS 4

PATRICK HENRY (ASHLAND) 3, ATLEE 0

MAGGIE WALKER 3, COLONIAL HEIGHTS 0

MG 25 25 25: Christian Walsh 34 assists, 4 aces, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Wood Johnson 6 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Matteo DeLuca 12 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces

CH 21 19 18: N/A

LBetts@timesdispatch.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme sports athletes take part in X-Project 2.0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News