Glen Allen pitcher Emerson Aiken headed to Michigan

Glen Allen softball ace Emerson Aiken made her decision to join the University of Michigan program official Wednesday by signing her national letter of intent, the earliest signing date in accordance with NCAA protocols. Aiken announced her decision last year.

Aiken, a 2019 first-team All-Metro honoree her sophomore year, struck out 304 hitters in 144 innings during a season in which the Jaguars went 18-3 and reached the Class 5 semifinal. Aiken posted a 0.48 ERA and .465 WHIP, and tossed 12 shutouts, seven no-hitters and two perfect games.

Though she lost her junior season to the pandemic, Aiken was still chosen as the 2020 Gatorade softball player of the year for Virginia. ExtraInningSoftball in October recognized her as a top-100 player nationally in the Class of 2021.

Aiken described her journey to Michigan as an “unexpected treasure.” She knew she wanted to play for a Power Five program, but initially focused on southern schools. Her travel team, Tennessee Mojo 2021, competes all over the country, so she was exposed to a wide array of players and localities.

Some family friends who live near Ann Arbor, Mich., encouraged her to attend a camp at Michigan, and her relationship with the program took off from there.