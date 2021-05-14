 Skip to main content
Glen Allen’s Emerson Aiken throws another perfect game
Glen Allen’s Emerson Aiken throws another perfect game

20190529_SPO_HSSPORTS__JM06

Glen Allen's Emerson Aiken during semifinal regional play at Mills Godwin on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

 JOE MAHONEY

Glen Allen softball ace Emerson Aiken, the 2020 Gatorade Virginia softball player of the year, tossed a perfect game in the Jaguars’ 15-0 win over Douglas Freeman on Tuesday.

Aiken, a senior and a 2019 first-team All-Metro honoree and Michigan recruit, threw seven no-hitters and two perfect games in 2019.

She struck out 304 hitters in 144 innings while posting a 0.48 ERA and helped the Jaguars reach the Class 5 semifinals in 2019.

Glen Allen (5-0) has outscored opponents 82-5 this season.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

Breaking News