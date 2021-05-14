Glen Allen’s Emerson Aiken throws another perfect game

Glen Allen softball ace Emerson Aiken, the 2020 Gatorade Virginia softball player of the year, tossed a perfect game in the Jaguars’ 15-0 win over Douglas Freeman on Tuesday.
Aiken, a senior and a 2019 first-team All-Metro honoree and Michigan recruit, threw seven no-hitters and two perfect games in 2019.
She struck out 304 hitters in 144 innings while posting a 0.48 ERA and helped the Jaguars reach the Class 5 semifinals in 2019.
Glen Allen (5-0) has outscored opponents 82-5 this season.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim
Zach Joachim
