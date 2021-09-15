Glen Allen stands out from pack at Pole Green Invitational

The Glen Allen boys cross country team came up just short of its state-title aspirations in April, but early returns from the fall season suggest the Jaguars will be right back in the mix for a championship.

Glen Allen finished first as a team in the boys varsity race at the Pole Green Invitational — the first large-scale meet for area teams this season — at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on Saturday, scoring 55 points and finishing well ahead of runner-up Hanover (118 points). The Jaguars girls placed second, solidifying an overall successful week for coach Jenn Strojny’s team.

“We were really excited. … This is what we’ve been waiting for for a long time, just in terms of being able to compete in a normal setting,” said Strojny.

While Glen Allen did experience success in the spring, Strojny noted the difficulties for her team and others because of certain COVID restrictions. The Jaguars only raced other teams in their vicinity until the postseason, and the races themselves were condensed into waves, disrupting the typical flow and feel of a meet.

The number of state competitors from each region were also limited, leaving her girls on the outside looking in, despite meeting the state-qualifying standard from past years.