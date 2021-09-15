Glen Allen stands out from pack at Pole Green Invitational

The Glen Allen boys cross country team came up just short of its state-title aspirations in April, but early returns from the fall season suggest the Jaguars will be right back in the mix for a championship.
Glen Allen finished first as a team in the boys varsity race at the Pole Green Invitational — the first large-scale meet for area teams this season — at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on Saturday, scoring 55 points and finishing well ahead of runner-up Hanover (118 points). The Jaguars girls placed second, solidifying an overall successful week for coach Jenn Strojny’s team.
“We were really excited. … This is what we’ve been waiting for for a long time, just in terms of being able to compete in a normal setting,” said Strojny.
While Glen Allen did experience success in the spring, Strojny noted the difficulties for her team and others because of certain COVID restrictions. The Jaguars only raced other teams in their vicinity until the postseason, and the races themselves were condensed into waves, disrupting the typical flow and feel of a meet.
The number of state competitors from each region were also limited, leaving her girls on the outside looking in, despite meeting the state-qualifying standard from past years.
Experience helped guide the Jaguars through the hurdles of the spring season, and it helped them even more at Saturday’s meet. In the boys race, senior Ben Hagerich placed third (16:15) and junior Dorian Frick placed fifth (16:29).
Then three Glen Allen runners — Luke Craven, Eric Fagan and Jason Latina — finished 17th, 19th and 20th, respectively, adding considerable depth to go along with Hagerich and Frick near the front. That depth extended to the back of the varsity seven (junior Gunnar Mancuso placed 26th) and even the JV team, which took up the top three spots in the emerging elite race.
“I think, historically, depth has always been one of our strong suits,” Strojny said. “So it wasn’t surprising to see the number of athletes we had kind of at the same level.”
The girls were led by Tessa Dobrinski (11th, 20:06) and Annie Ripol (13th, 20:18). All five scorers finished in the top 35 in the 117-runner field, adding up to a solid second-place showing behind the Pacers Homeschool team.
Notably, the Jaguars finished ahead of Albemarle, Midlothian and Deep Run, which were the first-, second- and third-place finishers at April’s Class 5 meet.
- Other notable finishers: Mills Godwin sophomore Barkley Nance placed second in the boys varsity race (16:12) behind Louisa’s Nicholas Emmert (15:57). ... Ethan Coleman was fourth (16:24) for Hanover. … Midlothian’s Gabrielle Garciawas the top local runner in the girls varsity race, finishing third (18:39).