Glen Allen takes flair for dramatic into region semifinals against L.C. Bird

Win or lose, perhaps no high school football team in the area has been as dramatic this season as Glen Allen.

The Jaguars lost to Hermitage 24-21 on a 39-yard field goal as time expired. They forced overtime against Thomas Jefferson with a 35-yard touchdown pass as time expired and won 37-31. They lost to Douglas Freeman 24-21 after scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Then in the first round of the Region 5C playoffs last week, seventh-seeded Glen Allen came back from a 25-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring the go-ahead points on Will Noel’s 17-yard run with 1:23 left to knock out No. 2 seed Midlothian 29-25.

“It’s really just told me we are a resilient bunch and we have an opportunity to win every game,” Jaguars coach Perry Jones said.

“What we’ve learned over the course of the year, if we cut down on the mistakes, we’re able to put ourselves in position to win the close games. Whether we’ve won or lost, guys have always played to the last second.”

The Jaguars (6-5) will try to get past the second round of the playoffs for the first time against No. 3 seed L.C. Bird (8-3), a program that is rekindling its pedigree of success. They will square off Friday at 7 p.m. at Bird.

Glen Allen started 1-3 against a rugged schedule. It lost to Matoaca 21-14 on a fourth-quarter TD, lost to Varina 29-7, beat Patrick Henry 37-25, and lost to Hermitage.

Still, Jones said when he turned on the film, it was “like we’re right there. It’s like we have something to work with.”

“Not to take anything away from our opponents that we did lose to, but we definitely felt that we made mistakes in key moments,” he said. “ … We try to be as detailed as possible to make sure we minimize those things because we know how many times we felt like we gave games away.”

The victory last week, and the way it was achieved, certainly injected excitement and confidence into a program had that been in four playoff games before this season. Glen Allen’s only other playoff win came in 2018, when it topped Atlee 34-14.

Jones said he only spent a few minutes during this week’s film session pointing out things against Midlothian before moving on to Bird.

“Midlothian should be out of our system by now,” he said.

The Skyhawks, who won three consecutive state titles from 2012-14, went 5-5, 1-5 and 5-4 the past three seasons. They have re-established their strong running game brand with Tae Lowe, Alvin Townes-Fox and Jaivon Williams.

Bird lost starting quarterback Brad Hurt to an injury midway through the season and has used receiver Jashaun Amin and William Hendrickson in that role. Last week the Skyhawks put Williams (127 yards, three TDs) in the wildcat formation more and got 88 yards from Lowe and 50 from Townes-Fox in a 23-15 victory over Hermitage.

This is the first meeting of the programs.

“It’s a good thing to know that your kids are going to play until the whistle, but we try not to talk about it [coming back] too much because I don’t want them to think, ‘That’s OK,’” Jones said. “Now we’re focused on finishing games that way and also starting games that way.

“We feel like if we can put a full four quarters together, we like our chances.”