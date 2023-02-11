Four whole seconds.

That’s what it took Friday night for the fans who jammed shoulder-to-shoulder into the Mills Godwin gym to get the distinct vibe that the Glen Allen Jaguars’ visit would produce a passionately contested, rough-and-tumble, not-for-the-faint-of-heart game of basketball.

The no-holds-barred scrum that followed the opening tip, which went to the Eagles when Meyer Kaplan came up with the ball and drew a foul, was a dead giveaway.

Thanks to an intensified defensive effort in the second half and an 18-8 third quarter highlighted by beyond-the-arc sharpshooting and an 8-0 run from which the Eagles could never recover, Coach Drew Manton’s crew, No. 10 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, went home with a well-earned, if not aesthetically pleasing, 62-52 victory.

“We have a lot of history with Godwin,” Manton said. “Whenever we play them, it’s a heated rivalry. Guys know each other from AAU, they know each other from school, and the crowd (meaning the dueling high-decibel, energy-generating student sections) is always into it.”

Godwin led 24-22 after a half of intensely played man-to-man which affected both teams’ offensive flow.

“It took us a little time to settle into our offense,” Manton said. “It’s a dribble-drive offense. We try to get into the paint as much as we can and find open shooters in the corner. We were hitting tonight.”

The Jags’ Kris Tiller opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the right wing, which began a back-and-forth during which the lead changed hands five times in a 4:30 span.

Faron Friend’s 3-ball at 3:22 broke a 32-32 tie. Tiller hit a layup off a Jordan Brown assist and converted the and-one at 2:28. Brown scored from close range in the closing seconds, and Glen Allen took a 40-32 lead into the fourth.

“Coach told me to get downhill,” said Tiller, a 6-1 junior guard who finished with 23 points. “They left me open, so I just let it fly. No hesitation. We all had confidence in what we were doing. We barely turned the ball over. We were basically trying to win, and that’s what we did.”

Friend hit a jumper off a Chris Dopp drive-and-dish assist to put the Jaguars up 43-32 at 7:28 of the final quarter.

At 7:09, Daniel Keogh (17 points including 15 in the final quarter) drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 43-35 and provide them with their first field goal in 6:08, a stretch during which the Jags had outscored them 13-4.

“We scout the other team and know who the threats are,” said Ford Michelow, Glen Allen’s 5-11 senior point guard. “We had to make sure we closed out the shooters in our stay-and-help defense.

“I remind everybody what their role is. Stay in your one assignment and use your basketball IQ.”

At 6:25, Keogh scored on a layup, drew a foul, and converted the free throw allowing Godwin to close to 43-37.

As the pace intensified, Tiller scored from close range off a Brown assist and added a free throw at 6:19, Kam Tiller hit one-of-two from the line at 5:43 to put the Jags up 47-38.

Chris Suber’s layup at 5:28 and two free throws by Sean Smith at 3:33 brought the Eagles to within five points (47-42), but they could get no closer.

From that point, the Jaguars connected on 12-of-16 free throws to hold the Eagles at bay.

“We know them. They know us,” said Godwin coach Jake Oliver. “We know what they want to do. They know what we want to do. Both teams wanted it tonight. They had their opportunities and took advantage of them. They played tough. They played hard. Credit to them.”

Glen Allen…………11 11 18 22 – 62

Mills Godwin…….13 11 8 20 – 52

Glen Allen (16-5) – Kam Tiller 7, Michelow 2, Kris Tiller 23, Friend 13, Granderson 0, Brown 13, Dopp 4. Totals: 19 16-24 62.

Mills Godwin (16-6) – Kaplan 2, Smith 13, Rhoades 9, Seidenberg 2, Suber 9, Yeaker 0,Turner 0, Keogh 17. Totals: 20 9-14 52