Glen Allen's depth, balance nets top team prize at MileStat.com XC Invitational

Glen Allen coach Jenn Strojny didn’t plan to overexert herself as she watched the Jaguars boys run on Saturday. After all, she was guiding the team while months along in her pregnancy.
But as she watched the race develop and performed the scoring math in her head, she sprinted to various spots on the course to push the Jags’ pace and stress to the runners how much every point mattered in the final result.
“Although she’s pregnant, she teleports across the course, somehow,” senior Jason Latina said.
The extra push from Strojny and the runners paid off for Glen Allen. The Jaguars took first place as a team in the boys varsity elite race at the MileStat.com XC Invitational in Mechanicsville. A balanced effort on the upper course at Pole Green Park resulted in 158 points, just five points better than runner-up Western Albemarle (163) in the 44-team, 350-plus runner field.
The Jaguars, who won the race for the first time in team history, may have also solidified themselves as the team to beat in Class 5 - they’ve yet to lose a traditional 5K meet this season (they came in second behind Grafton at the RVA Relays).
Strojny said the team’s depth shined once again, even if some of the boys had to gut it out through a difficult race.
“I was just really, really ecstatic for them,” Strojny said, “because even if they did have a bit of an off day, it is such an exciting win. … I was just super proud of them. I think they’re really deserving of this.”
Senior Ben Hagerich, who finished ninth at the Class 5 state meet in the spring, paced Glen Allen at the front, finishing 21st overall in 16:11.
He was tasked to keep pace with many of the best runners from Richmond and the rest of Virginia: Potomac’s Charlie Ortmans won the race in 15:24, and Patrick Henry’s Trevor Mason had the best time among Richmond-area runners at 15:34 and finished fourth.
“This was packed, like that first straightaway, there were just so many people,” said Hagerich, who was caught up amid packs of dozens of runners at the first mile marker. “Lots of bobbing and weaving today.”
Latina added: “A lot of elbows.”
Each Jaguar played their role and kept the team in contention for the title. Junior Dorian Frick was 32nd (16:23) and junior Eric Fagan was 44th (16:36). But what likely pushed the scale in Glen Allen’s favor were the fourth and fifth runners: the senior Latina and junior Carson Rackley.
Latina and Rackley both had possibly the best races of their careers. Latina finished 52nd in 16:41, and Rackley 65th in 16:49. The most important number that signified their impact, however, was the 38-second spread between No. 1 Hagerich and No. 6 Rackley, by far the most balanced scoring output by any contending team.
“We all just came in right after another, and that’s what really matters in these big races because there will be more people between our five and the other teams’ five, and that’s where the money’s made,” said Latina, who said the race was a big confidence boost for himself.
The VHSL region championships - including Glen Allen’s Class 5, Region C meet - take place in the first week of November, with the state meets slated for Nov. 13. Despite a victory at Virginia’s biggest meet and a nearly perfect season so far, Strojny and the Jaguars plan to refine whatever rough edges remain in order to satisfy their ultimate goal of a state title.
“I mean, you never want to settle, right? You’re never going to be like, ‘This is it, this is the formula for being successful,’” Strojny said. “It allows us to tweak some things, but [the win] is just a really good sign, and I think it’ll help the boys’ confidence a lot going into the end of the season.”
Other top local finishers in the boys race included Douglas Freeman’s Brett Bishop (10th place, 15:51), Patrick Henry’s Luke Taylor (13th, 16:01), Hanover’s Ethan Coleman (18th, 16:09) and James River’s Quinn Parrish (19th, 16:10).
Deep Run finished runner-up in the girls varsity elite race with 202 points, while Blacksburg took the top prize with 166 points.
Wildcats junior Sidney Walters was the first local girl to cross, clocking in at 18:51 and finishing 14th. Midlothian senior Gabrielle Garcia was just behind in 15th (18:52), and Maggie Walker’s Catherine Garrison was 18th (18:57).