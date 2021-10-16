Glen Allen's depth, balance nets top team prize at MileStat.com XC Invitational

Glen Allen coach Jenn Strojny didn’t plan to overexert herself as she watched the Jaguars boys run on Saturday. After all, she was guiding the team while months along in her pregnancy.

But as she watched the race develop and performed the scoring math in her head, she sprinted to various spots on the course to push the Jags’ pace and stress to the runners how much every point mattered in the final result.

“Although she’s pregnant, she teleports across the course, somehow,” senior Jason Latina said.

The extra push from Strojny and the runners paid off for Glen Allen. The Jaguars took first place as a team in the boys varsity elite race at the MileStat.com XC Invitational in Mechanicsville. A balanced effort on the upper course at Pole Green Park resulted in 158 points, just five points better than runner-up Western Albemarle (163) in the 44-team, 350-plus runner field.

The Jaguars, who won the race for the first time in team history, may have also solidified themselves as the team to beat in Class 5 - they’ve yet to lose a traditional 5K meet this season (they came in second behind Grafton at the RVA Relays).

Strojny said the team’s depth shined once again, even if some of the boys had to gut it out through a difficult race.