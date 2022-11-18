Glen Allen's glory day: Velasquez stuns for girls title, while boys repeat as team at state XC meet

Glen Allen’s Elly Velasquez didn’t get to run in what was supposed to be her first state cross country meet last year. A scary collapse after a race ended her freshman campaign, a result of low iron in her blood.

This year was different. When she crossed the finish line at the Class 5 championship meet on Saturday, she proved she had conquered both the physical and mental barriers that derailed her younger self. She also proved that she’s not simply there to finish races; she’s there to win.

The Jaguars sophomore claimed a shocking state title at the Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg, clocking in at 19 minutes and 16 seconds after an unusually warm and arduous race. It was a result as stunning for Velasquez as it was for everyone else watching.

“Even now, I’m like, what just happened. ... There’s no way this is real. Like, what?” Velasquez said on Tuesday, still in disbelief.

It was part of a banner day for coach Jenn Strojny and the runners at Glen Allen. The boys claimed their second consecutive team championship, scoring 53 points and outlasting a freshman-fueled run at the title from Clover Hill (57).

Velasquez led her team to a second-place finish (64) in the girls race behind back-to-back champion Deep Run (58) and won the first individual cross country title in school history.

“I think back in our history [at Glen Allen]. We’ve had Zack Witt, Caroline Robelen, Ali Ibrahim, none of them were able to take home the elusive cross country title,” Strojny said. “It was just really emotional.“

After a strong start to the season, Velasquez’s success kept building through the Class 5, Region C meet, where she edged Deep Run senior Sidney Walters for the region title.

Velasquez and Walters were expected to be among the best runners at the Class 5 meet, although a victory appeared unlikely. Lily Guinn, a star junior from Maury, came in as the favorite, despite a limited season.

Comparing times and stature would’ve made it easy for Velasquez to fight just to get on the podium, but Strojny kept drilling a classic mantra into her sophomore runner: “It’s not over ‘til it’s over.”

“You just gotta believe in yourself. You just don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Strojny said. “... I think mentally you see Lily go out, you know that she’s strong, and now we’re just battling for second.

“Then Lily goes down.”

Guinn was well ahead of Velasquez and Walters before she collapsed on the race course, unable to continue. Temperatures Saturday crept up into the 60s and 70s, a concerning factor for a race that is ideally run with sleeves and gloves on a normal November weekend. Both favorites in Class 5 were likely impacted by the conditions — Mills Godwin junior Berkley Nance was also taken out of the boys race during his pursuit of back-to-back titles because of illness.

A tragic exit for one competitor sprung opportunity for the rest. With about 800 meters left in the 5K race, Velasquez hit the final hill at Oatlands as hard as she could with her shins on fire. She raised her arms as she ran through the tape and capped her surreal comeback season with a championship.

“I never thought there would be a chance of me winning. It didn’t hit me until my coach tackled me,” Velasquez said. “I was still so tired. I was just like, get me some water. … But it was definitely worth it.”

Last year’s state title for the Jaguars boys was the first by any varsity team at Glen Allen, and they were set up well to do it again with a senior-heavy squad. Things weren’t going to plan early in the season, with various injuries and illnesses affecting Glen Allen’s top runners.

The Jags appeared to be close to full strength by the Region 5C meet, however, with all five of their scoring runners placing in the top 10 overall. All they had to do at the state meet was maintain that pace, although a couple breakout stars from Clover Hill came very close to upending Glen Allen’s triumph.

Cavaliers freshmen Joshua Taylor and Ethan Thorne each muscled into the top 10 at the state meet, placing sixth and 10th, respectively. Neither of them finished in the top 10 at the region meet, where the Cavs also finished second as a team.

“I think they were really determined, I think that they really wanted a Cinderella story, and they went for it,” Strojny said of Clover Hill’s boys, “and I actually thought we lost the state meet. … They ran lights out and did an incredible job.”

Glen Allen senior Carson Rackley placed fourth and fellow senior Eric Fagan was seventh, but the math was getting too close for their nervous coach. Strojny was shaking her head in disappointment, thinking a state title slipped away.

By the time the points were tallied, Strojny owed an apology to the boys. Any consternation was swept away by the time they lifted their state championship trophy.

“It was humbling. But to be able to do it with the heat and the crazy hilly course, it was just super exciting,” Strojny said. “On Sunday, I texted them, ‘Hey, you guys, we’re state champions again. Let that sink in. You did it.’”