There was no way.

The Glen Allen Jaguars had dug themselves into far too deep a hole.

Now, trailing Hermitage 64-52 with just over two minutes left in the first of two Class 5, Region C semifinal games Friday night, they faced not just a disappointing defeat at the hands of their just-down-the-road neighborhood rival that they’d beaten twice already but the abrupt and ignominious end of what they dreamed would be their championship season.

There was time left on the clock, though, so there was hope, and what coach Drew Manton’s guys did next will be the topic of conversation when teammates gather over the years and reflect on their high school hoops experiences way back in the good ol’ days.

In that final passionately-contested, emotion-charged stretch of regulation before a spirited packed house at Midlothian, they outscored the Panthers 18-6, then blitzed them 10-0 in overtime to claim an 80-70 victory and advance to Monday’s final (7:30 p.m.) against Highland Springs, which defeated L.C. Bird 62-52 in the other semifinal. Both have qualified for the Class 5 state tournament.

“We practice every kind of situation every single day,” said Manton of his squad’s calmness, resilience, resolve, and time management skills. “We always practice being down. We practice being in a two-minute drill, down six, down eight. We practice not being rattled.”

Though the Panthers had just erased a 48-45 Glen Allen lead after three quarters with a 19-4 run in the first six minutes of the fourth, the Jaguars never flinched, panicked, or got too far ahead of themselves. Instead, they rose phoenix-like from the ashes.

“Basically, we got the team to come together into one,” said Kris Tiller, a 6-1 junior guard who scored 14 of his 31 points in the final six minutes. “We locked in. We shared the ball. We had each other’s backs. Coach always told us, whenever we have each other’s backs, we end up winning.”

Tiller ignited Glen Allen’s late 28-6 run with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. Faron Friend, a 6-4 freshman guard, added a third on the Jags’ next trip down the floor.

“It was very up-tempo,” said Dallas Chavis, the Jags’ 5-7 sophomore point guard. “That’s how we like to play. A lot of good buckets. A lot of tough buckets from both sides. It’s great competition.”

With Hermitage clinging to a tenuous 70-67 lead, Tiller added yet another 3-ball at 0:26 to send the game into overtime.

“Confidence…that’s all I can really say,” Tiller said of his poise under intense pressure from both the gravity of the moment and the Panthers’ staunch defense. “I don’t worry about anybody besides myself and my team getting the win.”

Overtime was all Glen Allen. The Jags won the tip, Tiller hit a jumper from the left elbow at 3:05 for a 72-70 lead, and in the final 1:05 Friend scored eight of his 19 points on two chip-shot buckets after penetrating the Herm defense and hitting 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

“I trust my team and trust what I’ve been working on my whole life,” said Friend. “At halftime (when GA trailed 29-22), Coach said all we had to do was trust ourselves. We did that and went out and won.”

While Glen Allen and Hermitage played a full-throttle game highlighted by relentless defensive play, dramatic runs, and 3-point pyrotechnics (Tiller drilled four, the Panthers’ Eiden Harvey six), the second semifinal was the Springers' to win from the time they built a 14-4 first quarter lead.

For the next three quarters, they held the Skyhawks at bay despite a 29-point performance (including seven 3-pointers) by Yuri Manns in his final high school game.

“We kept our intensity,” said HS coach Reggie Tennyson. “We stuck to the game plan to limit their best players from offensive opportunities and not turn the ball over. We didn’t want to go home quite yet. We played with a lot of moxie.”

Danzelle Bullock-Coles led Highland Springs with 19 points, including a 3-point buzzer beater just before halftime that ended a 7-0 Bird run and gave his team a 30-20 lead.

“We got stops on defense,” Bullock-Coles said of the Springers’ ability to control the flow of action. “We wanted to speed them up on defense so we could get what we wanted on offense. We executed on offense and stayed poised on the defensive end.”

Khristian Martian scored seven of his 15 points in the tone-setting first quarter and hit an NBA-length 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to send the Springers into the fourth up 46-31.

“We came out and played with energy,” said Martin, a 6-4 junior who quarterbacked the Springers to the Class 5 football title in December. “Our intensity tonight was what gave us a win.”

Hermitage……………….14 15 16 25 0 -- 70

Glen Allen………………..11 11 26 22 10 -- 80

Hermitage (15-9) – Weaver 11, Grant 3, Harvey 28, Jones 0, Eley 2, Washington 7, Scott 0, Williams 19. Totals: 26 12-22 70.

Glen Allen (19-5) – Kam Tiller 7, Michelow 5, Kris Tiller 31, Friend 19, Chavis 7, Granderson 3, Brown 5, Dopp 3. Totals: 29 16-30 80.

3-pt. goals: Herm – Harvey 6. GA – Kris Tiller 4, Kam Tiller, Friend.

L.C. Bird……………………….4 16 11 21 – 52

Highland Springs…………..14 16 16 16 – 62

L.C. Bird (15-8) – Young 0, Hunt 4, Wade 8, Manns 29, Uzochukwu 0, Dent 9, Williams 2. Totals 13 18-26 52.

Highland Springs (18-6) – Burchette 4, Bullock-Coles 19, Vaughan 6, Martin 15, Thompson 10, Langley 2, Waller 4, Roane 0, Jackson 2. Totals: 19 18-22 62

3-pt. goals: LCB – Manns 7, Wade. HS – Bullock-Coles 2, Thompson 2, Vaughan, Martin.