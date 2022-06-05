Glen Allen's Jaden Kinsler turns up the heat on the mound

With his fastball in the 87-88 mph range last year, Glen Allen left-hander Jaden Kinsler wanted to move the needle a little more.

He started working in the fall with Kyle Bogese, co-owner and president of The Backyard Baseball Lab, an organization in Chesterfield County that creates personalized throwing, hitting and strength training programs.

By the start of this season, Kinsler had turned the heat up: His fastballs were in the upper 80s and low 90s, topping out at about 93.

The increase has been noticed in several quarters, mostly by those trying to hit it. Kinsler has 85 strikeouts in 40 innings, an average of 2.1 an inning.

Against Clover Hill in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday, he was overpowering in four no-hit innings in a 12-0 victory. All 12 outs he recorded were strikeouts as he selected from a menu of moving fastballs, breaking balls and change-ups. He faced only 14 batters. The other two walked.

Earlier this season, he struck out 16 in six innings, allowing two hits and no runs without a walk. Kinsler has yielded 20 hits and 17 walks and is 6-2 with a 1.22 ERA as the region champion Jaguars go into the state quarterfinals against Region D runner-up Independence (Ashburn) Tuesday at Glen Allen. Region C runner-up Douglas Freeman (19-4) is at Region D champ Riverside in Leesburg.

Glen Allen coach Dave Savino said Kinsler “worked very hard in the offseason on his velocity.”

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound senior wasn’t easy to score on last season, going 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA while making the All-Metro first team. He struck out 37 and walked seven in 28 1/3 innings.

Still, Kinsler said he drew college interest mostly from a couple of Division III schools. Thus the focus on adding more coal to the furnace.

“The jump was over the winter when coaches weren’t really looking,” he said.

JMU’s staff was looking this spring – and offered Kinsler a walk-on spot.

“They got a steal,” Savino said.

“He’s a competitor. He wants the ball in the biggest moments.”

Kinsler was economical against Clover Hill, something that’s tough to do with all the strikeouts. He threw only 61 pitches, 43 for strikes. Savino said Kinsler gets a lot of swings and misses, so he often has to throw several pitches in an at-bat.

“He’s had a couple of games where he’s struggled, kind of had five- and six-pitch at-bats,” Savino said. “For the most part, he commands the [strike] zone really well. For a left-hander in high school to be able to do that, that’s special.”

Glen Allen (18-3) would like to make this a special season. The Jaguars were 14-0 last year and seemingly on their way to the state tournament with a 9-3 lead over Mills Godwin in the last inning of the region championship game.

The Eagles reeled off seven runs and claimed a 10-9 victory. Only the region champ advanced to the state tournament during the COVID-shortened season.

Many of the players on that team are back this year, including Kinsler, first baseman Chris Johnson (.535, 5 HRs, 27 RBIs), catcher Cam Slough (.410, 2-20), shortstop Ethan Brooks (.500, 17 RBIs) and center fielder Eli Brooks (.416, 12 RBIs)

“Every practice, Coach brings it up. It’s our fuel,” Kinsler said. “We don’t want to feel that feeling again. It drives us to never hold back.”