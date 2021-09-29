Glen Allen's Zach Chambers leads Jaguars to first win, then commits to Richmond

Glen Allen senior linebacker and defensive end Zach Chambers had a heck of a weekend.
First, he helped his Jaguars (1-2) get their first win of the season Friday with a rugged defensive effort in a 13-6 victory against previous No. 7 Hermitage (1-2). Then on Sunday, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound standout announced his commitment to the University of Richmond.
"Zach has been a crucial piece of our program," said Glen Allen third-year coach and former UVA standout Perry Jones.
Chambers had in years past played out of position as an offensive guard, until he came to Jones asking to play linebacker.
Jones' response: "Show me."
"And ever since then, he's been tearing it up in the weight room. Once he turned into a leader for us, that was the icing on the cake. Richmond definitely got a good player."
Jones said it was important for Chambers to stay local so his family could come watch him play, and to get a great education. Spiders defensive ends coach Jeff Hanson was on the staff at UVA when Jones was there, so Jones said he knows his star D-end and linebacker is in good hands.
Before the defeat to Glen Allen, Hermitage had put up 27 and 21 points against good Patrick Henry (3-1) and Varina (3-0) outfits. Jones said his Jaguars knew they had their hands full against the Panthers attack and quarterback Jaylen Burton, who he called "one of the most electric kids around."
"We had to make sure we did a good job of containing him," Jones said, adding that he even played scout team quarterback in practice leading up to the game to try and simulate Burton's playmaking ability.
"I wanted them to see a shiftier guy back there. They bought into the scheme, were really confident in what we were doing and just played fast and didn't think too much. To hold that team to just 6 points, that's a big testament to the kids and coaches."
Glen Allen has been working to get healthy on the offensive line, Jones said, and Chambers even offered to play tackle, which helped the Jags get their ground game going against Herm via running back Will Noel.
Glen Allen plays at Mills Godwin (1-3) Friday, another program coming off a statement win against a ranked team in P.J. Adams's first season at the helm.
"Those guys are playing some inspirational football, they believe they can win every week and you can see it on film," Jones said of the Eagles. "We're definitely not taking this game lightly, trying to prepare best we can and bring our lunch with us."
