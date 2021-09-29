Glen Allen's Zach Chambers leads Jaguars to first win, then commits to Richmond

Glen Allen senior linebacker and defensive end Zach Chambers had a heck of a weekend.

First, he helped his Jaguars (1-2) get their first win of the season Friday with a rugged defensive effort in a 13-6 victory against previous No. 7 Hermitage (1-2). Then on Sunday, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound standout announced his commitment to the University of Richmond.

"Zach has been a crucial piece of our program," said Glen Allen third-year coach and former UVA standout Perry Jones.

Chambers had in years past played out of position as an offensive guard, until he came to Jones asking to play linebacker.

Jones' response: "Show me."

"And ever since then, he's been tearing it up in the weight room. Once he turned into a leader for us, that was the icing on the cake. Richmond definitely got a good player."

Jones said it was important for Chambers to stay local so his family could come watch him play, and to get a great education. Spiders defensive ends coach Jeff Hanson was on the staff at UVA when Jones was there, so Jones said he knows his star D-end and linebacker is in good hands.