Goalies shine as Deep Run girls, Clover Hill boys win Region 5C soccer crowns

Two hundred minutes of grueling, physical soccer, with eleven players on each side, were not enough to crown Class 5, Region C girls and boys champions Friday night at Deep Run High School.

Both matches went to penalty kicks, a nerve-racking battle of shooter versus goalkeeper. And for Kate Finkler of Deep Run and Jaden Johnson of Clover Hill, it was time to shine, as both netminders made two saves to help clinch region crowns.

The Wildcats girls outlasted Glen Allen after a scoreless match, winning 3-1 on kicks, while Clover Hill captured its first boys soccer region title in nearly a generation in a 2-2 affair with Deep Run that saw the Cavaliers win 4-2 on kicks.

Finkler and the Wildcats dominated play, especially in the second half, a fact not lost on her when she rallied her teammates before overtime.

“I told everyone if they score on a golden goal and we’ve been winning this whole game, that would be awful,” Finkler recalled. “I kept telling everyone we need to finish our chances.”

The Wildcats couldn’t finish over 20 minutes of overtime, so Finkler had their backs when the moment of truth happened. Up 2-1, Finkler committed to her left, reaching high to block the Glen Allen shot with both hands. Bree Fulkerson then found the right corner of the net to clinch the title, erasing the heartbreak of a loss in last year’s region championship, also on penalty kicks, to Douglas Freeman.

How does one decide how to commit directionally while defending the net? Finkler has a formula.

“Sometimes they will do snake eyes, and I can tell, like they look to the left when they’re going to their right,” Finkler said. “The second thing I look for, for when they do look at where they’re going, is their hips and the way their plant foot is facing.”

That’s a lot to decipher in a matter of seconds, showing how the mental side of the game fuels the physical. Johnson was able to hold up his end for Clover Hill, but not before a back-and-forth battle.

Chris Bovo got Deep Run on the board first, splitting two Cavaliers defenders for a goal in the 10th minute. Slowly, Clover Hill began to tilt the field, then struck in the 31st minute as Adam Selby took a ball caromed towards the goal and stuck it in the right corner for the tie.

Two minutes later, Christopher Chavez broke free, scoring to give the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead they’d hold until late in the second half, when Michael Mancuso, perfectly positioned in the box for a corner, headed the ball past Johnson to tie the match with 9 minutes left in regulation.

Late in the fourth and final overtime, both teams had chances to win, Johnson having to sacrifice his body as two Deep Run strikers desperately tried to put the ball past him. The senior picked himself up, headed to the opposite end of the field, and produced two critical saves to help seal the title.

“I know my coach trusts me to be out there, my teammates trust me, the fans trust me, so I have to trust myself, that I’m here, for them,” Johnson said.

After the Cavaliers scored to open penalty kicks, Johnson dove right to block the first Deep Run try. The Wildcats fought back to tie it at two apiece, then, after a Clover Hill score, Johnson went right again for the critical second save. Michael Hunter finished the job, finding the top left corner of the net to clinch a title for a Cavaliers team that didn’t even qualify for the postseason a year ago.

All four teams continue into Class 5 state championship play on Tuesday. The Deep Run girls will host Region 5D runner-up Potomac Mills, while Glen Allen will travel to 5D champion Briar Woods in Ashburn.