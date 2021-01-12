Godwin baseball coach John Fletcher taking job at Richard Bland

John Fletcher, the baseball coach at Mills Godwin High School for the past eight years, will take the head coaching job at Richard Bland for the college's inaugural team.

Josh Gentry, an assistant under Fletcher for seven seasons, will be the interim head coach at Godwin for the 2021 season, Eagles activities director Tom Nadeau said. Nadeau said the position will be posted.

Fletcher, whose daughter recently graduated from Godwin, still is teaching at the school. He has been the head coach of the baseball program since 2012 and is in his 10th year teaching there. Fletcher previously coached at Manchester High (1997-2005) and J.R. Tucker High (2007-11). His career record is 258-152, including a 119-43 mark at Godwin.

"It was just a great opportunity," Fletcher said of the job at Richard Bland, adding that he previously had no intention of leaving the Godwin program.

"I absolutely love Mills Godwin and the community there. But opportunities like this don't come often for high school guys."