Godwin edges Hermitage in boys basketball playoff thriller

This one was for pride.

It was also for the chance to practice another day, play one more game, and share the team experience with your guys at least one more time.

Sure, when Mills Godwin and visiting Hermitage met in the first round of the Class 5C basketball playoffs Friday night, their respective ledgers showed more L’s than W’s.

Sure, the winner would earn the dubious honor of riding the bus to Chesterfield Courthouse Tuesday and tangling with top seeded L.C, Bird, No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10 and a perennial power in Central Virginia, the class designation notwithstanding.

To the Eagles (seeded eighth) and Panthers (ninth), those were minor details.

The plan, in the lexicon of tournament play, was to survive and advance.

The Eagles did, 59-57, by remaining composed (or composed enough) in the face of a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Panthers and hitting their free throws (or enough of them) in the closing seconds.

“We knew we’d have our hands full with Hermitage,” said Godwin coach Jake Oliver. “We’ve played them twice and split. There are no secrets between us.

“Coach (Brian) Henderson does a good job over there. Even when we got that nice little lead, we knew they’d fight us tooth-and-nail the whole way through.”

That “nice little lead” was 16 points, 54-38, thanks to an 8-0 run (3-pointer by Caleb Lyles followed by a reverse layup by Lyles in traffic followed by a layup by Kevin Connelly off a Matt Cornwell assist) in the first 1:30 of the fourth quarter.

Until that juncture 6:30 from the end, the Eagles’ margin had been mostly single digits.

Using a well-conceived scheme, deft passing, and strong movement without the ball, they’d effectively navigated the Panthers’ zone pressure and picked up several easy buckets underneath.

They’d employed a variety of defenses: man-to-man, 1-3-1, 2-3, and a box-and-one with freshman Chris Suber shadowing Eiden Harvey, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half.

“We switched up defenses to keep them questioning what we were doing,” said Caleb Lyles, a 6-3 senior guard. “We were able to stay on the same page on defense throughout the game, even though it did get sloppy at the end.”

Despite the din created by the Godwin faithful that reverberated off the cinderblock walls, the Panthers refused to capitulate.

Three-pointers by Omar Washington and Jabari Morris-Jones on consecutive possessions cut their deficit to 54-44 at 5:24.

Two free throws by Kavonte Williams at 4:49 made it 54-46.

Cornwell scored from close range off a Lyles assist at 2:25, but a 15-foot jumper and ensuing 3-ball by Morris-Jones, layup by Harvey, and free throw by Chase Weaver while the Eagles went scoreless and coughed up four turnovers cut their lead to 56-54 at 1:11.

“At each whistle, we huddled up,” said Lyles (20 points). “We talk and keep our heads composed. Coaches called a couple of good time-outs where we could collect ourselves and stay in the game.”

In the final 35 seconds when the Panthers had little option but to foul, Godwin connected on 3-of-5 free throws. Cornwell hit 2-of-2 and Suber 1-of-2 to build a five-point lead, which diminished to two when Morris-Jones drained a 3 at the buzzer.

“It’s about staying together and believing we can win, no matter how sloppy it got,” said Cornwell, a 6-8 senior (14 points). “When it came down to free throws, we just had to execute.

“We know we can compete with anybody. Now, we’re going to go back to work and get after whoever’s ahead of us.”

Hermitage………………11 15 12 19 – 57

Mills Godwin…………..18 18 11 12 – 59

Hermitage (8-15) – Cepeda 0, Weaver 6, Grant 0, Harvey 16, Morris-Jones 21, Williams 4, McEachin 0, Washington 9, Hammonds 1. Totals: 17 17-24 57

Mills Godwin (9-11) – Harris 6, Connelly 11, Lyles 20, Keeler 3, Suber 3, Cornwell 14, Joynt 0, Yeaker 2. Totals: 21 12-18 59.