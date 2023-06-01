Mills Godwin High senior third baseman Dylan Hudson is headed to Coastal Carolina next year, but he doesn’t plan to play baseball.

It crossed his mind that Wednesday’s Region 5C semifinal at Godwin might be his final baseball game.

Not yet.

Hudson’s bases-loaded, one-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Godwin a hard-earned 6-5 victory over Midlothian and a spot in the state tournament.

Defending Class 5 champ Douglas Freeman earned a repeat trip by beating Deep Run 14-6 in the other semifinal. The top-seeded Eagles (19-3) and second-seeded Mavericks (19-3) will square off for the region title Friday at 7 p.m. at Godwin.

Hudson described his season as up and down. It went to very good after Hank Piersol’s leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk and a high bouncer off the glove of Trojans pitcher Spencer Lloyd loaded the bases in the eighth.

Hudson tried a squeeze bunt. Too anxious, he missed on a pitch out of the strike zone, forcing Piersol to scramble back to third. Hudson regrouped and sent a ball up the middle through a drawn-in infield to set off a celebration.

“That’s what happens when you keep going,” Hudson said. “I was 0 for 4 before that. I was telling Garrett Mason all game we had bad games at the beginning. I kept telling him just play to the end, keep playing hard, you never know what will happen. And of course, the baseball always seems to find you in that spot.”

Mason, who started on the mound, struggled with his command. The Virginia Tech commit walked four and gave up two hits and a run in two innings before yielding to Piersol.

Midlothian (12-10-1), which lost to Godwin 13-0 a little more than two weeks ago, gave the Eagles everything they could handle this time. Down 3-1 in the fourth, the Trojans scrapped back with three walks, a hit batter and Cole Caffall’s two-run single to take a 5-3 lead.

Godwin got a run back in the fourth on Juice Tobin’s bases-loaded walk and tied it with a run in the fifth. Trojans pitchers walked nine batters. Eagles pitchers walked eight batters and hit four.

Godwin’s Luke Smyers, whom Godwin coach Josh Gentry describes as a “guy who comes around every 20 years,” and Lloyd provided some order on the mound until the eighth.

Smyers, a sophomore left-hander who has committed to Alabama, hit two batters and found himself in a second and third jam with two outs. An intentional walk loaded the bases before Smyers ended the threat with a strikeout.

Douglas Freeman 14, Deep Run 6: Freeman lost 13 seniors, including its top three pitchers, from last year’s state championship team, and junior shortstop Lee Sowers said the Mavericks heard the early chatter about a drop-off this season.

That’s been put to rest.

“I feel like everybody has a chip on their shoulder right now,” Sowers said. “I think that’s what it takes to have a championship team."

Sowers led Freeman’s offense against Deep Run with a huge night. The Virginia Tech commit had a two-run homer, a triple and a single.

The single and homer came in the fourth inning, when the Mavericks scored eight runs to take a 12-1 lead. He needed a double in his last at-bat to complete the cycle but walked. He also reached on catcher’s interference in his first at-bat.

“I heard some whispers (about the cycle) in the dugout,” he said. “… It’s not a personal game. It’s a team game.”

Freeman had to replace five position starters, and coach Ray Moore said Sowers and some of the other returnees have taken off with leadership roles. Ryder Warren (two hits, walk, hit by pitch), Jonah Herbert (two hits, two RBIs, two walks) and Ryan Bland (two runs, three hits in 4 1/3 innings) played key roles last season.

“I think we thought we were going to have a solid, strong team this year because we had good guys waiting in the wings who needed an opportunity," Moore said.

"Now that people have had some opportunities to show what they’re capable of, they’ve really played well, particularly as the year has gone on.”

Freeman had won 13 of 14 games going into the semifinals. The loss was 1-0 to Deep Run and lefty Sam Bennett almost two weeks ago.

Bennett threw a complete game in that meeting and didn’t allow a run in several innings of relief against Freeman earlier in the season. The Mavericks got a run in the first Wednesday and three more in the second.

“I don’t know if it was really a different approach or having seen him more,” Moore said. “I think we just understood what was on the line today. The guys wanted to have an opportunity to defend what we did last year. There was a different feel about how we prepared this week than when we played them the last time.”

Today in sports history: June 1 1925: Lou Gehrig starts his streak of 2,130 consecutive games 1975: Nolan Ryan of the California Angels pitches his fourth no-hitter 2012: French Open upset specialist Robin Soderling strikes again 2012: Jonathan Crawford pitches seventh no-hitter in NCAA tournament history 2012: Alex Miklos hits go-ahead RBI triple in 21st inning as Kent State outlasts Kentucky 1992: Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup for second straight year